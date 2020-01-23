Is Maxine Dr. Reid’s New Girlfriend on ‘Criminal Minds’?

Season 15 episode 4 of Criminal Minds takes a look at what life is like for some members of the BAU away from work. It will follow Spencer Reid for part of the episode, and it shows him meeting Maxine. As of right now, no, Maxine is not Dr. Reid’s new girlfriend.

Episode 4 is almost halfway through the 15th and final season of the hit show. The season began two weeks ago with back-to-back episodes. Criminal Minds joins the top-ten longest-running dramas ever made and the top 20 all-time most episodes in a show with 325 episodes.

After being informed of the cancelation, all parties involved decided to expand the show with this 10-episode arc for season 15 to give all the characters and storylines a proper ending. Maxine may be a part of that ending for Dr. Spencer Reid.

SPOILER WARNING: There are light spoilers for season 15, episode 4 of Criminal Minds below.

So, who is Maxine?

In the episode, Dr. Reid wants to get back to work, but there’s no work to be done, so he is told they don’t need him at the BAU. He practically begs to come into work but then hangs up the phone after being approached by a kid who makes fun of his haircut and his strange neck.

This leads to him being frantically approached by Maxine, the child’s aunt. She’s nervous about her nephew talking to a grown man, so she pulls him away quickly.

Although at first, Maxine is concerned about the fact that her nephew is speaking to a grown man, when Spencer tries to help her avoid a ticket and then does a magic trick for the boy to help him get through a panic attack, she is impressed with him and open to getting to know him. Her nephew also says that he wants to spend more time with Reid.

While there is a chance that Reid and Maxine will form a lasting relationship, it’s also possible that this is just a chance to show a different side of Reid’s character before ending the show. This is definitely an opportunity for Reid to focus on something positive.

Throughout the series, Reid has dealt with everything that goes along with his job, his mother being sick and now his feelings toward JJ. He doesn’t often get a chance to step back and focus on himself.

What About Reid and JJ?

In the finale of season 14 of Criminal Minds, JJ revealed that she’s always loved Reid. At the time, the two were being held at gunpoint, and JJ had to reveal a secret truth that she’s never said out loud before. Since then, viewers have been curious about what will happen between the two of them together.

In the season premiere of season 15, JJ and Reid had a chance to talk about their feelings. While JJ does love Reid, she tells him she isn’t going to leave her husband and the life they built together to pursue a relationship with him.

Fans had mixed reactions about the characters going ‘back to normal’ after the shocking confessions. People are still talking about the hug the two of them shared.

It’s possible that Maxine is being introduced as a way to give fans a relationship to root for as the show comes to a close since it’s unlikely at this point that JJ and Reid will end up together.

