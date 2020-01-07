My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 7 Premiere Date & Schedule

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 7 premieres Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The long-awaited Season 7 premiere features a new business venture and love interest for Whitney, who was left feeling uncertain about her future with Buddy after the two shared a steamy kiss last season.

For those who are new to the series, TLC’s description of the show reads, “Dancing her way through the haters, Whitney Thore is embracing her body in a world that judges people by their size. After being diagnosed with PCOS and the success of her ‘fat girl’ dancing videos, Whitney’s choosing to live vivaciously and holding nothing back.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new season of MBFFL, including the title and synopsis of each episode, details on the plot, and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes Air on Tuesday Nights at 8 p.m. EST

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 6 Sneak Peek!

There will likely be 13 episodes for Season 7, as the last two seasons of the show featured 13-14 episodes respectively. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below:

SEASON 7.1, A TALE OF TWO WHITNEYS: “Uncomfortable after her kiss with Buddy, Whitney creates a new business and a new life in Charlotte. When Whitney accepts a date with another man, will it create a love triangle? And tension between Buddy and Tal forces Whitney into a tough decision.”

SEASON 7.2, WHIT’S NEW MAN: “Whitney hunts for a permanent home in Charlotte, but will she be force to kick Buddy out? And a health scare for babs causes Whitney to take drastic measures. Meanwhile, sparks fly on Whitney and Chase’s first date.”

New episodes will air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST after the Season 7 premiere, and will be followed by new episodes of Hot & Heavy. There are no episode descriptions for the rest of the season on TLC or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more details are known about the new season.

Whitney is Very Body Positive & Encourages Her Fans to Be the Same

The main cast of MBFFL includes Whitney Way Thore, Buddy Bell, Todd Beasley, Tal Fish, Will Powell, Heather Skyes, Glenn Thore, and Barbara “Babs” Thore. The new season will also feature Whitney’s new love interest, Chase Severino, as well as recurring cast members Ashley Baynes, Lauren Merola, Lennie Alehat and Roy Brown, among others.

Whitney weighs approximately 380 pounds, and suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome which lead to her weight complications. However, despite her weight and health complications, Whitney remains very body positive and encourages her fans to be the same.

Whitney’s general message to her viewers is, “I think it’s important to use the word ‘fat-acceptance.’ A lot of times I say ‘body positivity’ because that’s more digestible for people but truthfully, if you’re not here for the fattest people, for the most marginalized bodies, then you’re not really here for anybody.”

Tune in Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of MBFFL on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

