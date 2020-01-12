Mike & Natalie 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Mike and Natalie, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, appear to still be together today and going strong, despite the issues the couple is facing on the show at the moment. The reality stars connected after Mike’s close friend met and married a woman from Ukraine, who happened to be Natalie’s best friend; the pair named Mike and Natalie respective godparents to their first child, so the two started talking online and immediately hit it off.

It didn’t take long for Mike to make the trip out to Ukraine to meet Natalie in person, and the two quickly fell in love. Mike proposed to Natalie during their second meeting in Paris, and the 90 Day stars are now preparing to apply for a K-1 Visa.

Here’s what we know about Mike and Natalie’s relationship today:

It Appears Mike & Natalie Are Still Together Based on Their Social Media Profiles

Both reality stars have a relatively quiet social media presence, but judging by both Mike and Natalie’s Instagram pages, the couple is still together today and stronger than ever. Neither star posts much on Instagram, but both have a few pictures of each other that were uploaded in recent weeks, including one adorable video of Natalie running and jumping into Mike’s arms as leaves fall all around them. The video, which can be viewed above, was posted on December 20, 2019.

The reality duo also both shared the same picture of the two sitting together on a park bench, and although neither star captioned the photo with anything other than a few 90 Day Fiancé hashtags, it looks like they are both still very much in love. They have yet to reveal if they are still together or not, but we don’t believe the two would be posting pictures of each other on Instagram if they had split up anytime recently.

Although it appears the couple is still together based on their social media profiles, we likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up. It’s still a bit too early to know exactly what’s going on with the two, and contractual obligations to TLC, as well as nondisclosure agreements typically stops the couples from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status before the end of the season, so fans will just have to keep tuning in to see how their relationship plays out.

They Are Facing Many Obstacles on the Show Right Now

Unfortunately, the couple is facing some pretty significant issues on the show currently; Mike and Natalie are basically polar opposites when it comes to things like religion and children, so they have plenty of obstacles to overcome before fans get a chance to see their “happily ever after” play out on screen. You can read more about their differences by clicking the link below.

