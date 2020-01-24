‘Miss Americana’: 5 Biggest Revelations From Taylor Swift’s Documentary

Taylor Swift‘s documentary Miss Americana had premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening to a sold-out audience. While the 90-minute documentary is not exactly what fans would expect from the 30-year-old pop star, that’s also what makes the film so exciting.

Directed by Lana Smith, the documentary mostly centers on Swift and her extremely small support system, her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The film jumps back and forth through time, from when a Swift was a child, receiving her first guitar on Christmas morning, through her country music career, and to the 2019 VMAs. However, the juicy parts of the film come during her pivotal transformation between 2016 and 2019.

While many expected Swift’s documentary to be highly political after the release of Lover and the album’s hit single, “You Need to Calm Down,” her views on Donald Trump and politics are merely one part of the film.

Here are the 5 biggest revelations from Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana:

1. Swift Opens Up About Her Prior Eating Disorder

Swift’s journey to self-acceptance of her body, like any other woman, is a constantly evolving journey. While scrutinizing photos of herself posted online, Swift admits that back in the day, if she saw her stomach look a little or someone comment that she looked pregnant, she’d stop eating.

In the film, she talks about how she checked all the boxes of what marked having an eating disorder: Writing down everything she ate, working out excessively, and starving herself. that whole lifestyle is not sustainable, however, especially, when your job includes giving live, energetic performances on a world tour each night.

“I thought it was normal to feel like you’re going to pass out afterward,” Swift reminisces of what she used to feel like after performing. Now, she knows that food is fuel, which gives her the energy to deliver the best show possible for her fans.

2. Swift Does Not Like Donald Trump & She Does Not Care What He Thinks About Her Music

The days of Swift tip-toeing her way around her true feelings are days of yore. In a poignant scene in the film, Swift is discussing taking a political stance with her parents, and her father advises against it. He already fears for her daughters security, and worries that this will make her an even bigger target.

However, Swift is more scared of what will happen if she doesnt speak out. “I can’t go up on stage and say ‘Yay! Happy Pride Month!” while staying silent during the election. She fears people will resonate with her hometown with Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn, whom she calls “Trump with a wig.”

Swift says, “Throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people,” Swift says. “A nice girl smiles and waves and says ‘thank you.'” As she sings in “Look What You Made Do” that old Taylor is dead.

3. Joe Alwyn Is Barely In The Film, Be Remains An Important Presence In The Documentary

While 2016 was one of the most difficult times for Swift personally, after two very public break-ups with Calvin Harris and then Tom Hiddleston, and her feud Kim Kardashian and Kanye West being reignited, it was also a landmark year for her professionally.

In 2016, Swift became the only female artist to win the Grammy for Album of the Year twice. She first brought home the award for her second-ever album Fearless, the youngest ever to win the award at age 20, and then won again for 1989.

However, while 2016 is when she retreated for the spotlight for an entire year, it’s the year she started dating Alwyn, whom she describes in the film as the man she was “falling in love” with. While Alwyn only appears briefly once or twice in the film, the director does an incredible job of making his presence known by without actually showing him on screen.

Swift says that she and Alwyn decided early on that they would keep their relationship private, and she continues to do just that in Miss Americana.

4. Swift Debuts The New Song ‘Only the Young,’ A Track Inspired By The 2018 Midterm Elections

“I need to be on the right side of history,” Swift explains in the film, after stepping out to publicly supporting two Democratic candidates during the 2018 midterm elections, “I feel really good about not being muzzled anymore and it was my own doing.”

After both Republican senators retained their seats after the midterms, Swift was devasted. And she funneled her thoughts into the new track, “Only the Young.”

The lyrics to “Only the Young,” which plays during the film’s end credits go: “You did all that you could do, the game was rigged, the ref got tricked, The wrong ones think they’re right, we were outnumbered — this time.”

In an interview with Variety, Swift talked about how she wrote “Only the Young” after the 2018 midterm elections “when there were so many young people who rallied for their candidate, whether it was a senator or congressman or congresswoman.“

“I saw a lot of young people’s hopes dashed,” Swift continued. “And I found that to be particularly tragic, because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of gun violence, and student loans and trying to figure out how to start their lives and how to pay their bills, and climate change, and are we going to war — all these horrific situations that we find ourselves facing right now.”

5. Swift’s Sexual Assault Trial Was A Major Pivotal Point In Her Life

A huge part of the film delves into her sexual assault trial in 2017, where Swift had to defend herself in court after she was assaulted by former radio host David Mueller in 2013 during a meet and greet. Swift countersued for a symbolic $1 after he sued her for defamation, and while Swift ultimately won, the experience was traumatic.

In the Q&A after the film, Swift acknowledged that she’s incredibly privileged, and was able to hire an incredible badass lawyer for her case and win. This experience, in particular, is what propelled Swift to finally be vocal about her political views, and stand up for women and those being marginalized.

