Who is Miss Golden Globe 2020?

A tradition with the Golden Globe Awards dating back to 1963 is that there has been a young person — usually a young woman — who is there to hand out the trophies and escort winners off stage after their speeches. Since 1971, the position has been held by a celebrity’s child — usually, a daughter, though not always.

The position was referred to as Miss Golden Globe or Mr. Golden Globe until 2017, when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association renamed it the “Golden Globe Ambassador” in an effort “to better reflect the role and express the inclusiveness that has always been central to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s mandate,” according to the HFPA’s website.

For 2020, the Golden Globe Ambassadors are Dylan and Paris Brosnan, the children of actor Pierce Brosnan, himself a two-time Golden Globe nominee for The Matador and Nancy Astor. They are just the fifth and sixth men to hold the position since its implementation. Previous Mr. Golden Globes include John Clark Gable, son of Clark Gable and Kay Williams Gable; Freddie Prinze Jr., son of Freddie Prinze and Kathy ELaine Cochran; AJ Lamas, son of Lorenzo Lamas and Michele Smith; and Sam Michael Fox, son of Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan.

Dylan and Paris are the two youngest of Brosnan’s five children. Brosnan’s first wife was Australian actress Cassandra Harris. They married in 1980 and had a son, Sean, in 1983. Cassandra’s two children from her previous marriage, Charlotte and Chris, also lived with them. Brosnan adopted them and they took his surname after the 1986 death of their biological father, Dermot Harris.

Then in 1987, Cassandra was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and died four years later, leaving Brosnan a widowed father of three. In 1994, he met journalist Keely Shaye Smith and they had two sons together — Dylan was born in 1997 and Paris was born in 2001. Brosnan and Smith also married in 2001.

Tragically, in 2013, Brosnan’s daughter Charlotte died from ovarian cancer, the same illness that took her mother two decades earlier. She left behind a husband, Alex, and two children, Isabella, 14, and Lucas, 8. Two months before Charlotte’s death, Brosnan opened up about the loss of his first wife to Larry King in an interview, saying his faith is what got him through that difficult time.

“I’m Irish, I’m Catholic, the church has been a big part of my life. Prayer has been a big part of my life. So that’s just ingrained in my own being. I had good family around me, I had my children, and I knew how to work. I knew how to find a job as an actor and plow forward,” said Brosnan, adding, “There was a certain loss. There was a certain adriftness within my own heart and life and where I was going and what I was doing and how I was going to carry on, but then you look around and you have children and they look to you for support and you better straighten up and fly right and just be there for them and put on a brave face and meet the day.”

