Modern Family Season 11 Finale Date, Time & Schedule

Modern Family returns tonight, January 8, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on ABC with its 11th and final season of the series. ABC announced back in February, 2019 that the Emmy-winning family comedy was renewed for one final season and will not be returning following the Season 11 finale. The show will come to an end on April 8, 2020.

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez. Here’s what you need to know about the series finale, including the date, time and schedule of the final episodes:

New Episodes Air Wednesday Nights at 9 p.m. EST

Each of the final episodes will air Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST following the Season 11 return on January 8, 2020. It appears Season 11 will have at least 22-23 episodes, if the schedule stays on track until the April 8 finale. We will likely know more in the coming weeks about the show’s full schedule and will update this post when we do; in the meantime, here’s what we do know about the next few episodes, including the episode titles, air dates and descriptions:

EPISODE 11.10, THE PRESCOTT: “Alex’s company puts her up at a new luxury apartment building with a number of high-profile residents that the family is eager to take advantage of; Phil is on a mission to review the restaurant’s famous sliders for his food blog.” (airs January 8, 2020)

EPISODE 11.12, LEGACY: “Phil pays a visit to his dad after hearing some concerning news about him; Jay gives Claire and Mitch a bunch of their old childhood memorabilia that triggers them to reevaluate a long-held story about their first family vacation.” (airs January 15, 2020)

EPISODE 11.13, DEAD ON A RIVAL: “Mitchell learns a valuable lesson when a former resident of the house shows up unexpectedly; the Dunphy’s old neighbor-turned-tech-titan, Kenneth, comes to visit with a big surprise for Phil; Manny’s dad has a big opportunity for his son.” (airs January 22, 2020)

Modern Family Has Won a Plethora of Emmys, Golden Globes & Screen Actors Guild Awards Over the Years

Over the last decade, Modern Family was nominated for 22 Emmys, winning 5 altogether for “Outstanding Comedy Series.” The show also won a Golden Globe for “Best TV Series: Comedy or Musical,” as well as four Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Peabody Award and two GLAAD Media Awards, according to IMDb.

“For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment. We have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family,” series creator Christopher Lloyd said after news of the cancellation surfaced. Co-creator Steve Levitan jokingly added, “Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don’t yet know about each other’s sex lives.”

It’s unclear exactly why the showrunners decided to end the popular mockumentary-style sitcom after 11 successful seasons; however, according to Express, the network originally planned to end the show after ten seasons, but decided to extend it out for one last season to wrap up a few storylines and give fans some extra closure.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on ABC to catch the final episodes of Modern Family. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your entertainment news, reality TV coverage, and more!

