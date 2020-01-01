Mollie Fitzgerald: ‘Captain America’ Actress Charged For Murder

Mollie Fitzgerald, who appeared in the hit Marvel film, Captain America: The First Avenger, has been charged with second-degree murder after stabbing her mother, Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, 68.

The 38-year-old actress, director, and producer’s mother was found dead in her home in Olathe, Kansas, which is in the 10200 block of South Shadow Circle, on December 20, 2019. Police identified the suspect and victim in the case a few days later. Fitzgerald was then arrested and is being held at Johnson County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according county jail records.

Here’s what you need to know about Mollie Fitzgerald:

Fitzgerald Currently Has Numerous Film Projects In Production

In addition to working as an actress in films such as Absurd Illusions and Trouble Is My Business, Fitzgerald enjoyed working behind the camera, as well. At the time of her arrest, as a producer, she was in the midst of filming the documentary, Fireball, along with two short films, King of Wishful Thinking and Phantasma. Fitzgerald was also the writer and director on all three projects.

After being cast in Marvel’s big budget 2011 film, Captain America: The First Avenger, she told a comic book publication, “Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life.”

Fitzgerald Did Not Flee The Crime Scene & Was Treated For Minor Injuries Herself

Fitzgerald was found at the scene of the murder and taken to a local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries at the time. Patricia’s brother, Gary Hunziker, 72, told the Kansas City Star that Patricia Fitzgerald was in the midst of moving back to Kansas City after living in the Houston area for several decades.

Fitzgerald’s Mother & Father Recently Celebrated Their 46th Anniversary

According to Patricia’s obituary, she was born on March 27, 1951 in Kahoka, Missouri. She graduated from Physical Therapy School in 1973 before meeting the man who would become her future husband, Harlon Hunziker. The couple married on May 19, 1973, and were together until the time of Patricia’s death.

She is described in her obituary as a huge sports fan, especially of the Houston Rockets, an avid tennis player, and “one of the kindest people you could ever meet.. always helping people and animals in need.”

She is survived by her husband and two brothers, Gary and Terry Hunziker.

