Naj Murph Dead: Up-and-Coming New York Rapper Dies at 30

Naj Murph, the up-and-coming rapper from Newburgh, New York, has died at the age of 30 following a seizure. Murph passed away on January 7.

Murph’s sad passing was confirmed in a Facebook post from his mother, Lisa Ross, on January 8. Murph’s cause of death was confirmed in a Facebook post from his collaborator Suni Solomon.

According to Murph’s Facebook page, he was a native of Newburgh, New York, who fell in love with music at a young age after spending time around his father’s record store. That bio reads in part, “His everlasting love for hip-hop continued to grow until he could no longer avoid his destiny of being a hip-hop legend.”

Murph was a graduate of Morehouse College. According to his LinkedIn page, Murph studied political science and government at the school, graduating in 2011. Between July 2016 and June 2017, Murph worked as a fifth-grade teacher at the International Academy of Smyrna in Georgia.

Since August 2018, Murph had been working as a Quality Assurance Specialist for Ailera Healthcare in Atlanta. A colleague of Murph’s, Donna Huntley, paid tribute to the rapper on Twitter writing, “The musician, known to the Aliera family as Najee Murphy, went to be with the Lord today. A rare shining star, & a blessing to this world, I want his family to know how much he meant to us. Please share this with them. We loved working with him.”

Murph wrote on his LinkedIn bio, “Excellence is a result of intent.” Murph added, “I am highly motivated and always eager to learn. My attention to detail and active listening skills allow me to perform on a high level and take on critical projects.”

On his Instagram page, Murph makes reference to appearing in the television series, “Little Women: Atlanta.” His name does not appear on the show’s IMDb page. This was Murph’s last Instagram post, which came on January 6:

