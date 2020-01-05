‘Naked and Afraid Alone’ Season 11 Schedule, Time & Channel

Naked and Afraid: Alone premieres on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 10 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel. The network calls the new season the most “most isolating challenge to date,” and features former top survivalists Luke McLaughlin of North Carolina, Gary Golding of California, Lacey Jones of Illinois and Max Djenohan of Washington as they attempt to brave the wilderness alone.

“Dropped in Amazon jungles, the Balkan Mountains, or the African savannah with nothing and no one to watch their backs, tensions are at an all-time high as Naked and Afraid veterans take on the most intense challenge yet – surviving 21 days completely and utterly alone,” the Discovery press release reads.

Here’s what you need to know about the highly anticipated Season 11 premiere, including the schedule, spoilers and location details on the new season:

Discovery Will Air a Special Episode Titled ‘Luke’s Journey’ Ahead of Tonight’s Season 11 Premiere

The first episode of Season 11 premieres tonight, January 5 at 10 p.m. on Discovery. The synopsis for the Season 11 premiere, titled “Man Up or Bow Out,” reads, “Trying to survive 21 days completely solo, all-star survivalist Luke McLaughlin takes on the dangerous badlands of South Africa. Stalked by ferocious lions and hyenas, Luke must get a kill if he has a chance to finish the challenge.”

New episodes will air on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. EST following the Season 11 premiere, and each episode will follow a different contestant during their journey. There are no episode descriptions for the rest of the season on Discovery or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known.

The Season 11 premiere will be preceded by reruns of episodes featuring McLaughlin, including an episode titled “Luke’s Journey.” The episode synopsis reads, “From struggling to make fire on his 21-day challenge in Namibia to being sabotaged by his own partner during an intense 40 days of XL in Colombia, survivalist Luke McLaughlin provides all new insights into how he tested himself Naked and Afraid.”

Some Contestants Are Returning to Avenge Past Performances While Others Are Honoring Loved Ones

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the returning survivalists will begin their challenge with a rating based on their previous performance. Cumulatively, these participants have spent nearly 500 days stripped in the wild, and will now face the additional challenge of surviving alone.

“While each survivalist returns to the challenge for a different reason — some to avenge a past performance, others to honor loved ones — all share the same will to overcome their fear of failure, outlast this ultimate test of survival and prove they can do it all without help from anyone else,” the press release adds.

The idea behind the new solo format is inspired by the History Channel show Alone, which strands contestants by themselves, left to survive until only one participant remains, according to TARR.

Tune in Sunday, January 5 at 10 p.m. EST to catch the Season 11 premiere of Naked and Alone: Afraid on Discovery. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid Alone’ Season 11 Online

