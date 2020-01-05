Naked and Afraid is a grueling competition where contestants are forced to fend for themselves in the wilderness. Given the extreme conditions and lack of clothing, some fans have asked whether a contestant have ever died on the show. Have there been any deaths on Naked and Afraid?

No, there have been no deaths on Naked and Afraid. That said, there have been close calls for a handful contestants like Manu Toigo and Samantha Ohl. Read to learn about these contestants, and how they narrowly avoided death.

Manu Toigo Contracted Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever In 2013

Manu's Recovery from Dengue Fever | Naked and AfraidManu shares more about her recovery from dengue fever. | For more Naked and Afraid, visit http://dsc.discovery.com/tv-shows/naked-and-afraid#mkcpgn=ytdsc1 Subscribe to Discovery! | http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=discoverynetworks Watch full episodes! | https://play.google.com/store/tv/show/Naked_And_Afraid?id=jwIFEuQ6oYc Could you survive? Take the Primitive Survival Rating Test and find out! | http://bit.ly/PSRTest 2013-12-25T17:30:02.000Z

Manu Toigo was bit by a mosquito when she was filming her episode of Naked and Afraid in 2013. She told TMZ that she thought nothing of the bite at the time, but she began experiencing painful headaches and nosebleeds upon her return to Los Angeles. Her condition worsened to the point that she couldn’t even stand up on her own. Toigo’s family took her to the hospital, where it was determined that she had contracted dengue hemorrhagic fever.

Toigo spent two weeks in the hospital, and was able to make a full recovery. Despite her near-death experience, the Naked and Afraid alumni said that she wouldn’t trade her experience for the world. “It was the most epic experience I could ever have done,” she added.

Honora Bowen Allegedly Faked a Near-Death Experience In 2014

A Very Near Death Experience | Naked And AfraidHonora is horrible to Matt about his lazy style of survival. Honora exhaust's herself in the hot sun, which is not a wise move, she passes out and has to be rushed to a hospital. Subscribe to Discovery TV for more great clips: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=DiscoveryTV Follow Discovery on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DiscoveryUK 2017-08-10T17:00:31.000Z

Honora Bowen is a complicated case of near-death experience. The contestant appeared to have almost “died” during the season 3 finale, but she later claimed to be faking it as a means of getting off the show. Bowen said that she tried to exit the show due to a bladder issue, but producers “goaded” her into continuing. She eventually took matters into her own hands.

“I pretended to be basically catatonic. I let my body go limp, because honestly it was pretty close to that point anyways,” she wrote in a blog post. “They had been checking my blood sugar at least once a day, and it was wavering around 40-60, which is incredibly low for a person. I was pretty close to going into a coma for real. So being limp and playing dead actually felt amazing.”

Bowen did say that she regretted tricking the medic who was tasked with checking her vitals. “The poor medic, who could never say my name right, I felt the worst for him,” she recalled. “Because, he was really a good guy, so sweet, and I truly felt bad hearing the fear in his voice that I was almost dead.”

Samantha Ohl Had Stage Two Hypothermia In 2017

Rut and River Pursuits – Samantha Ohl of Naked and Afriad!It’s the Samantha Ohl episode!!! In this episode, Miss Leanna join us around the Sonic Campfire. Uncle Catfish talks organized hoarding . Phil’s boat still floats. Will buys Uncle Catfish’s baby. Finally, we spend an evening with Samantha Ohl to talk about her experience on the new season 8 of Naked and Afraid. For more Sonic Campfire, Go to http://www.RutandRiverPursuits.com or follow us on social media by searching Rut and River Pursuits or @R2Pursuits. If you want follow samantha like we do. Go to instagram @samantha_ohl Facebook- Samantha bok ohl and http://www.keystone-outdoors.com. 2017-07-30T13:03:44.000Z

Samantha Ohl was the most recent instance of a contestant having a brush with death. She was caught in a rainstorm when she was filming the season 8 episode “Stone Cold,” and was visibly weakened. She refused to share body heat with her partner Adam, and by the time he contacted a a medic, Ohl had stage two, or moderate, hypothermia, and was unable to feel her extremities.

Yahoo reports that the medic on hand worried about Ohl’s organs would shutting down, but he was able to get her to a hospital on time. She was nursed back to health without suffering any permanent damage. “My kids will see, you know, Mom did it,” she said during her recovery. “My body couldn’t handle the last part. I was really looking forward to high-fiving Adam and saying, ‘We did it.’”

Naked and Afraid season 11 premieres Sunday on Discovery Channel at 10 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 11: Meet the Contestants