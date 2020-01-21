Wendy Williams Says NeNe Leakes Is Quitting ‘RHOA’

It’s confirmed: NeNe Leakes is quitting Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to Wendy Williams. She announced Leakes’ decision to leave the reality TV series on her daytime talk show Tuesday. Leakes’ has been considering leaving the series for months.

Williams didn’t give many more details, except for adding there’s more to the story. She received a message from Leakes on her phone less than an hour before going on air but didn’t want to get into the meat of the story while Tuesday’s guest, Jerry O’Connell, was on air.

Leakes is known for being outspoken. She’s one of the original members of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her bio on Bravo describes her as having a “no-nonsense demeanor” and a “’tell-it-like-it-is’ attitude.”

This year, Leakes’ main focus has been on business, as noted in her bio. “Leakes is busier than ever. Last year, her life was turned upside down with Gregg’s cancer diagnosis, and Nene shifted her priorities from touring the country to stay by his side. Thankfully, Gregg is finally cancer-free and the couple is excited to focus on rebuilding their relationship,” it says. “Always moving forward, Nene continues to branch out with new business ventures, including encouraging fellow female entrepreneurs and maintaining her second location of Swagg Boutique inside the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in National Harbor.”

Leakes Posted a YouTube Video the Same Day Williams Made The Announcement

Leakes shared a social media update an hour before Williams said the Bravo star was leaving the series, but she didn’t confirm or deny the talk show host’s announcement. In the comments section under he post, fans were worried something had happened to Leakes and wanted to make sure she was OK.

While Leakes apparently told Williams about her decision to leave the show, she didn’t immediately issue a social media statement about quitting on YouTube, Instagram or Twitter.

Watching the Wendy Williams show mama NeNe hope you are ok @WendyWilliams over here in tears an that's auntie wendy. Whatever it is praying for your health and family an just u periodt. Love you an the think ur quitting but your just starting♡ — Sno (@mobilerecord90s) January 21, 2020

Leakes Shared A Cryptic Instagram Message About Goodbyes

Leakes hinted she would be leaving the show on Instagram the day before Williams said she was quitting. She shared a cryptic message that read, “Sometimes our biggest blessings are wrapped up in a goodbye.” The reality star didn’t add a caption. The post was liked more than 42,000 times by her 3.4 million followers. It also garnered hundreds of comments, where some fans said they hoped she wasn’t leaving the series.

Kenya Moore Wanted Leakes To Quit

The day before Williams made the announcement, co-star Kenya Moore, 48, told Us Weekly Leakes, 52, should leave the Real Housewives franchise. The two have been feuding sine Season 12, where they got in a physical fight and exchanged hateful language.

“Even when I came back as an 8-month-pregnant woman, she had a problem with that. I just don’t know why she’s so intimidated by me, why she resents my presence so much,” Moore told the magazine. “I’ve been nothing but a friend to her. I left the show as her friend and she just did some things while I was pregnant that made me say, ‘You know what? This woman is just not my friend and I’m not going to pretend anymore.’ I think that’s what pregnancy hormones did to me, just made me see people for who they really are.”