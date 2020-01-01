Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ Schedule: When Are the Next Episodes Releasing?

Netflix’s newest reality series, The Circle, has just debuted. And if you’re binge watching the first four episodes, you know that can’t be it for the show. And you’re right. When is the next episode, Episode 5, releasing? Here’s a look at the show’s upcoming schedule on Netflix.

Episode 5 Releases on Netflix in a Week & the Finale Is in Two Weeks

Netflix is doing things a little differently for The Circle as compared to its regular TV series. Instead of dropping all the episodes at once, it’s just dropping the first four on January 1. This is going to be a three-week event, with Episode 5 premiering on Wednesday, January 8 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern and then the finale, Episode 6, will premiere on Wednesday, January 15 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. This schedule was reported by Oprah Magazine and confirmed by The Circle‘s Instagram account.

Netflix is billing this as a “3-week event” that begins on January 1.

So here’s a recap of the release dates and times for the upcoming episodes.

Episode 5 Release Times in the U.S. (January 8)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 7)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (January 7)

Episode 6 (Finale) Release Times in the U.S. (January 15)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 14)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (January 14)

More Details About ‘The Circle’

Netflix describes the show as: “Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend, and catfish their way toward $100,000.”

Another synopsis reads: “In The Circle you never know who you’re playing against as contestants bond, flirt, and plot, all in an effort to earn clout exclusively through a unique social media platform. Everyone’s competing to gain influence and avoid getting voted out. But who’s for real and who’s a catfish? With $100k on the line, what would you do – and who would you be – to win?”

The series is described as “Big Brother meets Catfish.” In the show, contestants compete in what’s basically a popularity contest, Deadline explained. (In the UK they’re competing for what equals $65,000 in the U.S. On the Netflix series they’re competing for $100,000.) They all live in the same apartment complex but in separate homes and only interact through a social media platform called The Circle. They use their profiles to build alliances, flirt, and form groups. And they never actually meet in person. Their goal is to not be blocked and ultimately voted out of the group, so contestants do whatever it takes to stay popular so they can win the money in the end. Interestingly, one of the contestants is impersonating his girlfriend, just like a contestant who was a finalist in the UK did.

The Circle is a three-week event similar to how Netflix handled the schedule for its previous reality series, Rhythm+Flow.

