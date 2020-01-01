Netflix’s ‘The Circle’: Cast, Contestants & Rules

Netflix’s new series The Circle has just premiered. But you may need a little catching up to understand the rules of this new reality series and to meet the contestants. Here are all the details about the Netflix show.

Meet the Cast of Contestants

The Circle | Casting | NetflixIn a game where anyone can be anyone, who would you be? Join The Circle at https://www.thecirclecasting.com/ SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Connect with Netflix Online: Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5 Like Netflix Kids on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/NetflixFamily Like Netflix on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/29kkAtN Follow Netflix on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/29gswqd Follow Netflix on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/29oO4UP Follow Netflix on TUMBLR: http://bit.ly/29kkemT The Circle | Casting | Netflix http://youtube.com/netflix 2019-04-12T03:51:30.000Z

Here’s a look at the first eight players. New contestants may be added as the contest progresses.

Alana Duval is 25 and from Brownsville, Texas. Netflix writes: “This swimsuit model is hoping to be judged by more than just her looks.”

Antonio DePina is 24 and from Delaware. Netflix writes: “But are we really sure his girlfriend back home approves of this strategy?”

Chris Saphhire is 30 and from Dallas, Texas. Netflix writes, “We’ve honestly never met a sassier Southern belle.”

Joey Sasso is 25 and from Rochester, New York. Netflix writes, “This momma’s boy claims he’s never made a bad first impression. We’ll see if that stays true.”

Karyn is 37 and from The Bronx, New York. Karyn will be portraying Mercedeze in the series and not herself. Netflix writes on Instagram: “Wondering if Karyn, aka Mercedeze, binged Catfish to prep for The Circle.”

Samantha “Sammie” is 24 and from Miami, Florida. Netflix writes: “Love that confidence.”

Seaburn Williams is 29 and from Boston, Massachusetts. Seaburn is portraying a 26-year-old named Rebecca. Netflix writes, “A catfishing gent who’s got jokes… and looks? Yes, please.”

Shubham Goel is 23 and from California. Netflix writes, “Being 💯 authentic ain’t easy…”

The series is hosted by Michelle Buteau, a standup comedian and actress.

‘The Circle’ Rules

The Circle – A Netflix Reality-Competition | Official Trailer | NetflixTruth, lies, and influencer ties—players will be whoever and do whatever it takes to win in The Circle, a new reality-competition series, streaming January 1 on Netflix. The Circle premieres Wednesday, January 1 with new episodes dropping Wednesday, January 8 and Wednesday, January 15. Watch The Circle, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81044551 Follow The Circle: https://www.instagram.com/TheCircleNetflix SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. The Circle – A Netflix Reality-Competition | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix Be yourself — or someone else? In this lighthearted, strategic competition show, the players must choose, all while chasing a cash prize. 2019-12-10T18:00:01.000Z

Netflix describes the show as: “Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend, and catfish their way toward $100,000.”

The series is described as “Big Brother meets Catfish.” In the show, contestants compete in what’s basically a popularity contest, Deadline explained. (In the UK they’re competing for what equals $65,000 in the U.S. On the Netflix series they’re competing for $100,000.) They all live in the same apartment complex but in separate homes and only interact through a social media platform called The Circle. They use their profiles to build alliances, flirt, and form groups. And they never actually meet in person.

The contestants don’t have to be truthful about who they are — they can catfish others if they want. (In the UK version, one man is impersonating his girlfriend, which according to trailers is also happening in the Netflix U.S. version.) In the UK version, their goal is to not be voted the least popular by the other people in The Circle. In the Netflix U.S. version, it appears that they’re trying to avoid being the person voted as “blocked.”

In the U.S. version, contestants rate each other from first to last, and their scores are averaged to determine hierarchy from highest to lowest. The two highest players will typically be named “influencers,” and the rest of the players may be at risk of being “blocked.” Influencers are typically the ones who choose who is blocked and thus eliminated from the game. But the blocked players can meet one contestant in person before they go, which adds to the drama.

The contestant who remains to the end wins $100,000.

READ NEXT: The Mandalorian Season 2: Everything We Know So Far