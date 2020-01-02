Bobbi Kristina’s Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dies At Age 30

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina, has died in Florida at age 30. According to TMZ, Gordon was hospitalized for a short time before his death. He is believed to have died of a suspected drug overdose.

After Kristina was found unresponsive in her bathtub on January 31, 2015, Gordon was the subject of a criminal investigation. He was later found liable in the wrongful death case of his former girlfriend. He was ordered by the judge to pay Kristina’s estate $36 million.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirmed Gordon’s death to People in a statement that read, “We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother… He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Gordon was a controversial figure throughout the investigation into Bobbi Kristina’s death. A lawsuit against Nick Gordon from 2015 claims that he gave Brown a “toxic cocktail” and placed her facedown in the bathtub the day she was found dead.

As WSB-TV points out, the amended lawsuit writes that Gordon came home on January 31 after “being out all night on a cocaine and drinking binge.”

In 2016, Gordon was founded “legally responsible” in the wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina. He failed to appear in court on Friday, September 16, 2016. The Atlanta Fulton County Court confirmed to US Weekly, “Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford ruled today that Nick Gordon is legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death after the defendant failed to appear in court.”

TMZ reports that he had moved to Orlando just a few months ago.

