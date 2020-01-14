Dylan Drossaers, NikkieTutorials’ Fiance, ‘Very Supportive’ of Transition

NikkieTutuorials, the beauty vlogger, says that her fiance, Dylan Drossaers, was “very supportive” of her decision to go public about her gender transition.

Nikkie, aka Nikkie de Jager, a native of the Netherlands, came out to the world as a transgender woman in YouTube video on January 13. Nikkie says in the video that she was “born in the wrong body” and that she is proud of who she is. Nikkie added that her decision to come out was motivated in part because she was being blackmailed by someone who found out about her past.

During the video, Nikkie paid an emotional tribute to Drossaers. Nikkie, 25, said of her man, “I’ve never met anyone like him. He is truly the most kindhearted man in my life ever. Our relationship moved so fast. I truly hope that people there, who are watching this, respect our relationship … that we can handle it privately.”

Nikkie and Drossaers became engaged during a trip to Italy in August 2019 as they dined at a seaside restaurant. Drossaers is a regular feature on Nikkie’s Twitter page. On September 19, Nikkie said that she and Drossaers had set a wedding date. Nikkie added in that message, “Someone pinch me.” In April 2019, the couple spent time together vacationing in Los Angeles.

Mr. & Mrs. Tutorials 👰🏼😍🖤✨ I had the honor of presenting an award at the Netherlands’ biggest award show and Dylan was my date! 😊 THAT SUIT THO!!!!!!!! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/ADhEhtwgPf — NikkieTutorials (@NikkieTutorials) October 9, 2019

Two weeks before Nikkie’s coming out video, Drossaers starred in a tutorial video where he did his fiancee’s make-up.

According to his Facebook page, Drossaers is a native of the Dutch city of Eindhoven, the home of Philips electronics. On his Facebook page, Drossaers has a photo of Liverpool Football Club’s home stadium, Anfield. In January 2019, Drossaers said in a Facebook post that he was dating Nikkie. Nikkie has previously said that she and Drossaers began dating in the summer of 2018.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School