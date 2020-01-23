Owner Terri Fox and Chef Jacki Restaurant Impossible

Foxfire Grill owners Terri Fox and Chef Jacki Coppage called in Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible and Chef Robert Irvine to help them save their restaurant. The episode, titled “New Roles, New Results” will air on Food Network on January 23, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST.

According to the episode synopsis, the two could not figure out why they were not making money, so they applied to be on Restaurant: Impossible. The restaurant is in a good location, and the owners thought they and the crew work hard. Foxfire Grill has been open since 2003.

According to a sneak peak of the episode, Chef Jackie said that sometimes she just wants to sit down and cry, saying she can’t do it anymore.

Terri Has Been in The Restaurant Industry For 30 Years

According to Foxfire Grill’s Yelp page, Terri has been active in the restaurant industry for over 30 years. She has worked in Washington, DC for the majority of those years.

Terri’s goal is to “bring an affordable taste of the city to the suburbs coupled with a comfortable setting for any occasion.”

Those occasions include special events; Foxfire Grill offers full-service catering in the restaurant or at the event. The restaurant says that no event is too big or too small to order the catering service.

The restaurant’s “About” page says that Terri is usually present in the restaurant, attending to details to ensure that every guest has a perfect time. Guests are encouraged to ask to meet Terri while dining in the restaurant.

Chef Jacki Has Been With Foxfire Since 2016

Who is tuning in tomorrow night for the All new episode of #RestaurantImpossible? 9p ET on @foodnetwork. pic.twitter.com/8miWwRrOjc — Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) January 22, 2020

According to Chef Jacki’s LinkedIn page, she decided she was done working in a corporate environment by 2016. She wanted to try out her creative side rather than just working off other people’s ideas. It’s not immediately clear if she had experience as a chef before her time at Foxfire Grill.

Prior to working at Foxfire, Chef Jacki worked as a Director of Client Engagement for Fannie Mae and as a Director for Enterprise Risk Management for Freddie Mac.

According to her Facebook page, which has not been active recently, Chef Jacki and Terri have been friends for longer than just a few years.

Although not active recently, Terri has an Instagram page, which was started in 2014. The first post leads followers to Foxfire Grill’s Instagram page, which is also inactive.

The restaurant is hosting a reservation-only watch party for the episode premiere on Food Network.

According to the restaurant’s website, Foxfire specializes in American/traditional cuisine. The restaurant is known for “Ribeye, Terri’s Chicken Pasta, Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Grilled Spiced Shrimp, 20/20 wine menu, personalized service and a relaxed family environment.”

The restaurant also has a Sommelier to help guests pair wine with their dinner, and they also feature a pet-friendly patio.

The reviews for the restaurant since the update are generally positive with only a few negative reviews mixed in. The reviews mention the nice decor, the food and the atmosphere coupled with good service. There were also plenty of positive reviews before the Restaurant: Impossible visit, however, and some locals commented on a blog post before the update saying being on the show was a publicity stunt and they didn’t need help.

Tune in to Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible at 9 p.m. EST on January 23, 2020 to see what the owners will change about their restaurant.

