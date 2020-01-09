‘Party of Five’ Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

Party of Five was one of the seminal television shows of the ’90s. In addition to being a massive hit for FOX, the show spawned the careers of several world-famous actors. Some of them went on to film careers, while others continued to make their mark on TV.

Since Freeform is rebooting the series for modern audiences, we figure now would be a perfect time to catch up with the original Party of Five cast and see where they are today.

Scott Wolf – Bailey Salinger

Scott Wolf played Bailey, the second-oldest of the Salinger family. He rose to fame following the show’s first season, and IMDb lists that he was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for his performance in 1999. Since then, Wolf, 51, has continued to find work on acclaimed television shows.

He played Dr. Jake Hartman during the last two seasons of Everwood, and Dr. Scott Clemmens on the NBC medical drama The Night Shift. In 2019, TV Line announced that Wolf was cast on the CW series Nancy Drew. He plays Carson Drew, a criminal defense attorney and the father of the main character.

Wolf has been married to Kelley Marie Limp since 2004, and People reports that they have 3 children.

Neve Campbell – Julia Salinger

Neve Campbell became a movie star while she was still on Party of Five. She was cast in the horror classic Scream (1996) during the show’s third season, and would go on to reprise her role in three sequels. Campbell’s other notable films during this period include the drama 54 and the erotic thriller Wild Things (both 1998).

Campbell, 46, has continued to land high-profile films and television shows. She starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in the action blockbuster Skyscraper (2018) and had a recurring role on the Netflix political drama House of Cards (2016-17).

According to People, Campbell has 2 children with longtime boyfriend and actor J.J. Field.

Matthew Fox – Charlie Salinger

Matthew Fox played Charlie, the eldest of the Salinger family. He became well-known through Party of Five, but it wasn’t until he was cast on the ABC drama Lost that he became one of the world’s most famous television actors. Fox was the protagonist of all six seasons, during which time he earned Golden Globe, Emmy and Satellite Award nominations.

Since Lost ended in 2010, Fox has made sporadic appearances in film and television. His most notable films include the zombie drama World War Z (2013) and the acclaimed western Bone Tomahawk (2015). IMDb reports that Fox has been married to Margherita Ronchi since 1992, and they have 2 children.

Lacey Chabert – Claudia Salinger

Lacey Chabert played Claudia, the second-youngest member of the Salinger clan. She was only 12 years old when she was cast, but she amassed a successful career as a voice actress by the time Party of Five was cancelled. She provided the voice of Eliza Thornberry on the animated series The Wild Thornberrys (1998–2004) and two feature films.

Chabert was the voice of Meg Griffin during the first season of Family Guy, and she currently voices Zeta the Sorceress on the animated series Shimmer and Shine (2016-). Some of her most notable live-action credits include Daddy Day Care (2003) and the comedy Mean Girls (2004).

People reports that Chabert, 37, has a daughter with husband David Nehdar.

Jennifer Love Hewitt – Sarah Reeves Merrin

Jennifer Love Hewitt played Sarah, Bailey’s on/off girlfriend. She found success while she was still on the show, appearing in the box office hits I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and Can’t Hardly Wait (both 1998). Hewitt continued to land lucrative work on film and television after the show was cancelled.

Hewitt’s most notable role was physic Melinda Gordon on the supernatural drama The Ghost Whisperer. She played the role for five seasons and earned back-to-back Satellite Awards in 2007 and 2008. She currently stars on the procedural series 9-1-1.

Daily Mail reports that Hewitt has been married to Brian Hallisay since, and they have 2 children.