Peter Weber’s Age & Height: Get to Know the Bachelor’s Stats

Peter Weber, the newest star of ABC’s popular reality dating series The Bachelor, was born on August 4, 1991 making him 28-years-old. The former Bachelorette star stands at 6’1″ tall, or 186 cm, and currently works as a commercial pilot for Delta Air Lines.

Weber Attended a Private Christian High School in Westlake Village, California, Where he Grew Up

The Bachelor star grew up just a few minutes down the road from the famous Bachelor mansion in Westlake Village, California. He was raised in a family of flyers and pilots by two loving parents who have been together for more than 30 years, so he learned the value of a strong marriage and healthy relationship early in life. Weber is hoping to find someone who shares those same values during his season of The Bachelor.

Weber’s full Bachelor bio reads, “A native of Westlake Village, California, Peter, 28, grew up just minutes from The Bachelor mansion. He was raised with a strong example of the marriage he wants by his loving parents. Having met while working on the same flight over 30 years ago, Peter’s parents have set the perfect example of lasting love. He and his brother, Jack, followed in their parents footsteps, developing a passion for aviation. At 23, Peter was working as a pilot; and by 25, he landed his dream job as captain for a major commercial airline. All that is missing now is someone with whom to share his life.”

Weber was brought up in a religious household, and attended a private Christian school growing up. According to high school sports site MaxPreps, a young Peter Weber played Football for the Oaks Christian High School varsity football team in Westlake Village, California.

Weber Still Lives at Home & Appeared on an Episode of Days of Our Lives When he Was a Teen

While Weber originally started his college career in Waco, Texas at Baylor University, the Bachelor star ultimately decided to leave after his freshman year in order to pursue his dream of becoming a pilot, according to Wonderwall. He worked for Compass Airlines for three years before scoring a job with Delta.

Weber loves dogs, snowboarding, watching football, and line dancing, according to his Bachelorette profile from 2019. The reality star still lives at home with his parents, likely due to his frequent traveling schedule with Delta Air Lines, and has appeared on television in the past; as a young teen, Weber was featured on an episode of Days of Our Lives as a young Roman Brady.

