Who Are Peter Weber’s Final 2 on ‘The Bachelor’ Finale?

This season on The Bachelor, Peter Weber’s final two contestants are Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

What do we know about the two ladies?

Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of The Bachelor.

Madison Prewett

This is not Madison’s first time on reality TV. She competed on The Price Is Right last year and took home a whopping $8,000 thanks to the game, “Put it in the bag.”

At the time, Prewett was a soon-to-be Auburn University graduate. She earned her degree in Communications. According to her LinkedIn, Madison continues to work as a freelance photographer. She is also a parent foster recruiter at Al Mentor in Birmingham, Alabama, where she has been since January 2019.

As a photographer, Madison goes by Madi Prew. Check out her personal website here, which links to her portfolio and many adorable photos of babies, portraits, and couples. Her website reads, “An Auburn University graduate who loves capturing special moments. I love meeting new people and would love to capture your memories that will last a lifetime.”

Her LinkedIn bio reads, “Hi! My name is Madi Prewett. I am 23 and currently work as a Foster Parent Recruiter for an organization in Birmingham, AL. I recently graduated from Auburn University in May of 2018. I am passionate about making a difference in any way I can. I love traveling, speaking, and all things Auburn Basketball (my dad is a coach.)”

Madison is one of three children.

My little dreamer @DewThaPrew is a Auburn graduate! Can’t wait to see what God has in store for your future. #Jer29:11 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/420RwfI5V1 — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) May 7, 2018

Another fun fact is that she competed as Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah is a 23-year-old model. Her Facebook page, which is still public, reveals that she is signed to Wilhelmina Models and Next Models Miami.

Hannah has clearly already spent time in the public eye. Not only as a model– she is also the leading lady in Chris Lane’s music video for “I Don’t Know About You”. And as many Bachelor fans know by now, Hannah Ann is good friends with Hannah Godwin, who appeared on Colton’s season of The Bachelor before falling in love with Dylan Barbour.

It was this video that revealed it was Hannah G. who introduced Hannah Ann to the producers of The Bachelor.

Chris Harrison, in the promo video for this season, says that Hannah Ann ends up “in the middle of absolutely everything,” meaning that she could become quite entangled in this season’s drama.

Reality Steve recently posted an article that said that while he doesn’t know who actually walks away the winner of this season, he knows that Peter’s season won’t have a typical ending. Steve writes, “What I can tell you now though are two specific things to help with the puzzle: 1. Peter did not get engaged to anyone on final rose ceremony day. Doesn’t mean he won’t be by the ATFR or ON the ATFR. But what I do know is that there was no engagement on final rose ceremony day in Australia… 2. Madison’s dad did not give Peter his blessing to marry his daughter during his hometown date visit. Could he have gotten it later? Sure…”

To find out which of Peter’s final two end up his fiancee– if either of them does– be sure to tune in to a new season of The Bachelor, airing Mondays at 8pm ET/PT.

