Peter Weber Pregnancy Theory: Is ‘The Bachelor’ Winner Pregnant?

The Bachelor season 24 is underway, starring Peter Weber as he looks for happily ever afterThe Bachelor contestants. While the reality show teases the most dramatic finale ever for all of its seasons, one fan theory that has been gaming popularity would actually be the biggest twist in Bachelor history.

The season preview for Weber’s season of The Bachelor teases that, during the finale, right when Weber is about to propose, he receives a piece of information from Chris Harrison. Harrison says “There’s something all of us just found out” before presumably sharing the mystery news with Weber. Another clip shows Weber visibly overwhelmed as he says “I feel like I’m going to pass out right now.” These short snippets of longer scenes did their job of grabbing viewers’ attention and did it well. As fans wonder what Harrison and the other producers “just found out” at the climax of the season, rumors have started circulating that maybe the unexpected news is an even more unexpected pregnancy.

So rumour has it that #PeterWeber @BachelorABC got one of the contestants pregnant and that the ending of the show is a never before seen ending. Hmmm, what do you think? Do you think it’s true? — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) January 21, 2020

Patti Stanger, star of the Bravo TV show The Millionnaire Matchmaker, tweeted on January 21 that she heard a rumor that the big drama surrounding the season 24 ending of The Bachelor is that Weber got one of his contestants pregnant during filming. In the tweet, she wrote “So rumour has it that #PeterWeber @BachelorABC got one of the contestants pregnant and that the ending of the show is a never before seen ending. Hmmm, what do you think? Do you think it’s true?”

In response, one user wrote “If it’s true then he slept with her pretty early on to find out the results. Unless it’s a windmill baby.” Though this tweet suggests that perhaps Weber got Hannah Brown pregnant, Brown has already squashed that possibility. During an Instagram Live Q&A, she confirmed to fans that she is not currently dating anyone. When asked if she’s pregnant, The Sun reports that she replied “No, there’s no way. There’s no way I’m pregnant.” That doesn’t rule out the possibility that someone else involved with season 24 of The Bachelor is; however, it’s worth noting that Weber and his contestants will be under an NDA and unable to reveal anything that happened during filming until after the series has aired.

Stanger is not the only one tweeting the theory that season 24’s big reveal finale is an unexpected pregnancy. Twitter user Emma Young tweeted on January 14 “crazy bachelor theory: Chris Harrison stops Peter before he proposes and tells him he got a different girl pregnant.” @AstuantaNiang shared a similar theory to Twitter, writing “IM CALLING IT RN SOMEONE IS GONNA END UP PREGNANT THIS SEASON OF THE BACHELOR IM CALLING IT RIGHT FREAKING NOW.”

Reality Steve Thinks the Real Ending of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Hasn’t Happened Yet

Reality Steve has become a household name for Bachelor Nation fans as the most reliable online source for Bachelor franchise spoilers. Season after season, Reality Steve has been able to clue curious fans in on the results of each episode of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including their finales, with near-perfect accuracy.

When The Bachelor season 24 was ready to premiere, however, Reality Steve admitted that he did not have the answers to what happens in the finale and who Weber ultimately chooses. He believes that is because the season did not end when filming wrapped in November, and that the real finale will be revealed during the “After the Final Rose Special,” on live television.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Weber teased “I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it. There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens — there’s no way they’re going to find out.”

The Show Has Emphasized That Weber Thinks Sex Is An Important Part of a Relationship

Since his time as a contestant on The Bachelorette, producers have made sure viewers know Weber is not shy when it comes to physical intimacy in a relationship. During his hometown date with Hannah Brown, she awkwardly found condoms in the glove compartment of his car. Famously, during Brown and Weber’s fantasy suite date in a windmill in Greece, it was revealed that the former couple had sex a total of four times – a fact that followed Weber into his season of The Bachelor in the form of numerous jokes and references from the contestants and in group date settings. The windmill was also well-stocked with condoms, by the way.

In Bachelor previews, Weber has said that sex is an important part of a relationship to him. Moreover, a teaser suggests that Weber had sex with one of the contestants prior to the fantasy suite dates (when sex happens, more often than not, between the bachelor and at least one of his remaining contestants). One of the contestants reveals to the other remaining women “They literally were in the hot spring and they had sex.”

Could that sexual encounter have resulted in sex? Insider points out that a season of The Bachelor only takes about two months to film, so if the news shared with Weber before the final rose ceremony was that a contestant was pregnant, they would have had to be intimate weeks before fantasy suite dates.

Tune in to new episodes of The Bachelor season 24, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

