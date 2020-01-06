The Bachelor’ Season 24 Spoilers on the Cast

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is here, and fans can’t wait to find out which lucky lady will steal his heart.

During tonight’s premiere, we will meet the 30 women vying for Peter’s love and affection. And, as is the case each season, one will emerge the villain, another will receive the first impression rose, and a third may be lucky to steal a few kisses from Pilot Pete.

Read on for the top spoilers related to the cast of the show. Do not keep reading unless you want to know how Peter’s season of the Bachelor ends!

Victoria Fuller Is This Season’s Villain

Victoria Fuller is already making waves, and the season hasn’t even started yet. In fact, there’s more drama off the show with Fuller than on the show.

Reality Steve, the top sleuth when it comes to Bachelor spoilers, has said that he’s heard a number of terrible rumors in regards to Victoria Fuller, and he did some digging by spending a month talking to people in the Virginia Beach area about Fuller and her personal life. What he found was quite shocking.

In Steve’s own words, “I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest.”

Apparently, Victoria has a reputation for being with married men. Reality Steve says he took the first couple emails about this with a “grain of salt”, but then, the emails kept coming and coming and they all said the same thing.

Reality Steve writes, “It’s one thing for someone to have that type of lifestyle, but when digging deeper, not only did I find this behavior to be true, but I also found out that the wives of the husbands that Victoria was having relationships with, were actually women Victoria knew and was friends with. Like, had attended their wedding and shit.” Steve says that he spoke directly to more than one woman whose husband was involved in a relationship with Victoria while married, and they confirmed the rumors.

We’ll take this one step further– Reality Steve says production knew about this and contacted one of the women who Steve spoke to find out what she told him.

Our opinion is that we’re going to hear more from Victoria during the After the Final Rose ceremony. We won’t spoil how far she gets, but let’s just say she is someone to keep your eye on, which is unfortunate for Peter considering her past.

Hannah Brown Shows Up On the Premiere

Another exciting shocker is that Hannah makes an appearance on the first couple of episodes of the show.

Weber tells Good Morning America of when Brown– last season’s bachelorette– stepped out of the limo, “That was crazy — it was completely unexpected… She was the last limo and I’m standing there and that door opens and I see a beautiful girl step out. I didn’t even realize it was her at first and then as she kinda got closer and I was like ‘no way!'”

Unsurprisingly, Brown’s entrance caused quite a stir. And according to spoilers from Reality Steve, Hannah and Peter get involved in a surprisingly deep conversation during tonight’s premiere.

Hannah, essentially, tells Peter that she questions her decision all the time, and when Peter brings up Hannah asking Tyler out on ATRF, he asks if she ever thought about asking him, according to Reality Steve. As Steve later points out, this doesn’t amount to much, because Hannah went off to film Dancing With the Stars when filming for The Bachelor began, but apparently, tonight’s episode ends on a cliffhanger, smack in the middle of Hannah’s conversation with Peter.

Hannah Ann Sluss Gets the First Kiss

Hannah Ann Sluss is the first to steal a real kiss from Peter, after presenting him with a painting she and her dad did for him. She and Peter actually end up making out on three separate occasions.

Reality Steve writes, “As far back as I can remember, I don’t remember anyone getting three different makeouts on the first night. I mean, it wasn’t even until the last few seasons where the only person who ever got a kiss the first night was the first impression rose recipient. Times are a changin’.”

She also gets the first impression rose. Hannah Ann, people should know, is good friends with Hannah Godwin. In fact, that’s how producers came to learn about her.

READ NEXT: Why Who Wins ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Hasn’t Been Spoiled