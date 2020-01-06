Jack Weber, Peter Weber’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peter Weber may be the one breaking hearts on this season of The Bachelor, but what do we know about his younger brother, Jack, who is also a pilot?

Jack has appeared in a fair few of the reality star’s Instagram pics lately, and now, fans of the Weber family are itching to learn more about him.

What do we know about Jack? Can we expect to see more of him this season? Read on for details.

1. He Appears to Be in a Relationship

Jack’s Instagram boasts a ton of pictures with his presumed girlfriend named Kristine Bruun-Andersen.

The two appear to be smitten with one another and have posted several pics together on social media. On Christmas Eve, Kristine posted a photo of her and Jack standing in front of a Christmas tree. She captioned it, “Best Christmas present I could have ever asked for is gaining you into my life!!!

Kristine’s LinkedIn reveals she received her MA in Strategic Public Relations from USC, where she also worked as a graduate research assistant. Now, she works in brand experience at Tapcart. For her undergraduate degree, Kristine attended University of Arizona, where she earned her BA in Journalism.

2. His Instagram Handle Is ‘JettinJack’

Since Jack is also a pilot, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his Instagram handle is JettinJack.

It’s unclear where Jack works, but in 2018, he posted a photo at the United Airlines Flight Training Center, suggesting he could have once worked for the airline. His Instagram now says he works as a Certified Flight Instructor in Camarillo, California.

In June 2018, Peter took to Instagram to congratulate his brother on the job, writing, “Congrats to the newest Commercial rated pilot in the Weber family!”

3. He Graduated From UCLA in 2017

According to PopSugar, Jack graduated from UCLA in 2017.

When he graduated, his big bro took to Instagram to write, “So proud of my little brother for graduating from his dream school, UCLA! Can’t wait to fly your private jet one day!”

While Jack isn’t overly active on his Facebook page, he dedicated money donated on his birthday to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital last year.

4. He Has Over 34k Followers on Instagram

Jack has over 34k followers on Instagram– a number that is bound to rise, especially as he makes appearances on The Bachelor later in the season.

After his appearance on The Bachelor during hometowns last season, Twitter exploded with comments on how attractive people found Jack to be.

Bachelor Nation realizing Pilot Pete has a brother…#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hS2mvufRjQ — Hannah Haegele (@HHaegele1) July 9, 2019

okay, let’s take a second to talk about peter’s brother, jack😍 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/szBV6P8S0W — Paige McFarland (@paigemcfarland_) July 9, 2019

Bachelor nation on their way to Peter’s brother’s DMs #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/DkLu1MZMga — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) July 9, 2019

During the episode that Jack was featured on, he told the cameras, “Knowing Peter and growing up with him, I’m always the more pragmatic one and he’s more the hopeless romantic. So in his past relationships, he’s the type of person–when he’s gonna date he’s gonna go all in, fully committed. And when he gets all into you, it’s very hard for him to get out of that.”

ok but is peters brother single 😗😗😗 #bachelorette — jessiclaus 🎄 (@jessicaryken) July 9, 2019

5. He Graduated With a BS in Applied Mathematics

Elite Daily reports that Jack gradauted with a BS in applied mathematics in 2017.

He also reportedly worked as a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual in West LA.

Peter and Jack were raised in Westlake Village, California.

This post will be updated with more information about Peter as it becomes available.

