Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts

Peter Weber, star of the upcoming Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, was involved in some controversy involving an ex-girlfriend when he first premiered on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Calee Lutes, one of Weber’s ex-girlfriends, claimed Weber dumped her to be on the ABC show last year, which raised some eyebrows among viewers.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lutes claimed that she was in a serious relationship with Weber from June, 2018 until December, and that he dumped her out of the blue, despite making plans to move in together. She claims Weber didn’t give her a reason for the split, but after she found out he was part of the cast of The Bachelorette, she says she is certain he broke up with her to be on the show.

With all eyes on Pilot Pete during tonight’s big premiere, fans might be curious about Weber’s ex-girlfriends (aside from Brown) and wondering what exactly went down with Lutes before he joined the popular reality dating series. Here’s what we know:

Lutes Claims Weber Abruptly Broke Things Off With Her

Lutes opened up to ET last year after Weber expressed during the Bachelorette Season 15 Hometown Dates episode that he was “devastated” when he and his ex-girlfriend split up. He told the cameras at the time that he and his ex, with whom he was “very serious and felt very deeply for,” broke up because things didn’t work out and that “it wasn’t meant to be.”

Lutes told ET that she believes she is the woman Weber was talking about during the episode, and that she remembers a very different, abrupt end to their relationship, despite what the reality star said on the show. She told the publication that she and Weber were actually talking about moving in together when he suddenly broke things off, removed all signs of her from his social media, and left her behind without an explanation.

A Friend of Lutes’ Posted About the Breakup on Social Media

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ LOL OF COURSE.. cause PETER IS A PECKERHEAD.

Ugh so grossed out by him he literally has everyone so snowed!!!

He 👏🏽is 👏🏽SO👏🏽 FAKE👏🏽 #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/rJ7M5BinLJ — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤 (@j_may13) July 16, 2019

Allegations that the reality star had a controversial history with women first came to light on June 24 when Twitter User @j_may13, who claimed to be a close friend of Lutes, announced that Weber had auditioned to be on the show while he was still dating Lutes.

“Pete CHEATED on his girlfriend and auditioned for the #TheBachelorette behind her back,” the user wrote on Twitter at the time. “HE IS SCUM I REPEAT TERRIBLE HUMAN Hannah deserves better. EVERYONE DESERVES BETTER.”

Lutes’ friend also followed the tweet up with another, writing “I have no reason to LIE about peter being a scumbag, I don’t care if you do or do not believe me. it’s the truth, he’s not my ex. He’s my friends I just like exposing F boys to the world.” The user added another tweet, which featured Lutes and Weber vacationing in Switzerland with the caption, “PETER IS A PECKERHEAD. Ugh, so grossed out by him he literally has everyone so snowed. He is so fake.”

Lutes Claimed She & Weber Met Through a Dating App & Were ‘Crazy About Each Other’

According to ET, Lutes said she and Weber met through a dating app when Weber was in Atlanta training with Delta Air Lines. She claims the two quickly hit it off and were “crazy about each other,” despite their long-distance relationship.

“Peter and I met through a dating app in June of 2018,” she told the publication. “I live in Atlanta, and he lives in L.A. He had just been hired by Delta, so he was in Atlanta for a month for training. We hit it off and decided to continue dating long distance after his month was up. It was great, we were crazy about each other. Even though we lived on opposite sides of the country, we saw each other often — every week/every other week. It was as easy as a long-distance relationship could be. We went on vacations together around the U.S. and we even went to Switzerland in November.” (You can see the picture of Weber in Switzerland above, but he apparently removed all pictures involving Lutes from his page). She continued, telling ET that she and Weber were head-over-heels for each other, and that the airline pilot told her he loved her in October, 2018, shortly before he left to start filming The Bachelorette. “We were very serious. He told me he loved me for the first time in October, and we talked almost every time we saw each other about how we were going to make it last long term. He wanted me to move out to L.A. to be with him, and he wanted us to get an apartment together. I was open to moving out there for a year or so, to give our relationship a fair chance, but he told me he didn’t want me out there temporarily … he wanted me out there ‘forever.’ We also talked about kids, down to the logistics of how we would fly them back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta to visit my family if we did settle down in California. We talked about all of this right up until he broke up with me.”

Lutes Felt Betrayed & Said Weber Was Interviewing For the Reality Show While Planning a Future With Her

Lutes claimed that Weber betrayed her completely when he decided to split things off via FaceTime after spending a long, romantic week together. She says the reality star “absolutely betrayed” her and she later found out that he was seeing other women while the two were dating.

“He absolutely betrayed me,” she told ET. “He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me,” she said. “Also, if all of this wasn’t bad enough, I’ve had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive.”

She told ET that he didn’t just dump her, he completely removed all traces of her from his life so he could be on the show, which added extra insult to injury.

Weber Says Lutes is Wrong & That He Dumped Her Because She Wasn’t Ready to Move Forward in Their Relationship

Lutes told ET that she doesn’t believe Weber interviewed for The Bachelorette to meet his soulmate; she believes he just wanted to be famous. “He definitely didn’t go on the show for the right reasons. I believe he went on it for the chance at fame, and he got what he wanted.”

Although Lutes is convinced Weber left her to be on the show, Weber claims his ex-girlfriend is wrong. He said that he ended the relationship with Lutes because he was ready for it to move faster than she was.

“There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn’t mentioned,” Weber told People in July. “The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship.”

Aside from Lutes, there is very little known about Weber’s other ex-girlfriends or dating history at this time. It’s common knowledge that he and Brown were involved for a time, and the two even admitted to hooking up during the infamous Greek Windmill Overnight Date, but aside from Brown and Lutes, little else is known about his past love life; his social media accounts don’t indicate much of a relationship with anybody else besides his time on The Bachelorette with Brown, although there is a picture of Weber with a mystery woman dating back to 2014, which can be viewed above.

