Peter Weber Does Have Sex With At Least 1 ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

Peter Weber, star of the upcoming Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, admits to being intimate with at least one contestant during his time on the show, according to a promo for the new season. The trailer, which can be viewed below, shows the Delta Air Line pilot wrapped in a passionate embrace with one of the contestants behind a glass door (that almost resembles a shower), but it’s unclear at this time who the lucky lady is. Several other clips show Weber engaged in heated make-out sessions with different contestants, so it’s anyone’s guess at this time who he ends up hooking up with.

The new season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST, and runs for approximately three hours. Here’s what we know about Weber’s sex life and rumored “sexcapades” ahead of tonight’s premiere:

Weber Admits During a Promo That He Was Intimate With One of the Contestants

In the promo above, Weber admits that he was intimate with at least one of the Season 24 contestants during his time on the reality dating series. The airline pilot can be seen passionately kissing one woman through a glass door, while another clip shows Weber making out with another contestant on a makeshift bed, so fans have plenty of steamy scenes to look forward to in the coming weeks.

“You can’t do these things with other women or I’m leaving,” one woman can be heard tearfully telling Weber in a voice-over. Weber can also be seen hugging another contestant closely while telling her “I don’t want this to feel like it’s all about sex, but I have been intimate. I can’t lie to you about that.”

The promo doesn’t reveal who the woman is that Weber is intimate with, but it’s clear that the Delta pilot is bringing the heat this season, so viewers can no doubt expect another Windmill-esque scandal in the near future. Reality Steve has yet to reveal who the lucky lady is that Weber hooks up with, but Heavy will update this post if/when the name is revealed.

Weber Says His Sex Life is Private & He Wants to Leave the Windmill Story in the Past to Respect His Future Wife

Fans might recall that Weber also had sex with former former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown (four times, no less), so the reality star is no stranger to having his personal life plastered all over the media. However, despite his romp in the sack with Brown, Weber insists that his sex life is private and that there is more to him than “just a windmill,” so it still comes as somewhat of a shock that he engaged in yet another (incredibly public) display of affection after vehemently defending his privacy so recently.

“A whole part of my life has just been blown up in the public,” Weber told People, referring to the July, 2019 interview during which Brown revealed that the couple had had sex in a windmill while on a date in Greece. “My private life is my private life is my private life and I don’t like that it defines me.”

Weber continued, “I understand that it came out… And I know people have had fun with it and I guess it’s a good thing that I’ve been laid-back and easygoing about it. But there’s so much more to me than just a windmill. And I’m ready for that to be left in the past.”

He added, “Out of respect for hopefully my future wife that I want to find, we just need to move on.” However, unless the woman he supposedly has sex with on the show this season is the woman he ends up choosing in the end, the reality star just gave fans another sex story/scandal to discuss for the next several months, so hopefully his future wife is as easygoing as he is about the situation.

Tune in Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the three-hour premiere of The Bachelor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

