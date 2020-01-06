Peter Weber Says His Sex Life Is Private Despite Windmill Hookup

Peter Weber, star of the upcoming Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, insists that there is more to him than “just a windmill,” and claims that his sex life is private, despite hooking up with former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown during his time on the show.

Weber and Brown made headlines after the Bachelorette star admitted to having sex with one of her final four contestants several times near the finale of last year’s season. It was eventually revealed that Weber was the “windmill winner,” and although ABC doesn’t hesitate to remind viewers of his time with Brown, Weber wants to put the whole thing behind him out of respect for his “future wife.”

The new season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST, and runs for approximately three hours. Here’s what you need to know about Weber’s thoughts on the windmill hookup ahead of tonight’s premiere:

Weber Says There is ‘So Much More’ to Him Than a Windmill

According to People, the reality star is ready to put the windmill hookup behind him, in order to focus on his future with a new woman, who he hopes to call his wife someday.

“A whole part of my life has just been blown up in the public,” says Weber, referring to the After the Final Rose taping in July, 2019 during which Brown revealed that the couple had had sex four times in a windmill while on a date in Greece. “My private life is my private life is my private life and I don’t like that it defines me.”

Weber continued, “I understand that it came out… And I know people have had fun with it and I guess it’s a good thing that I’ve been laid-back and easygoing about it. But there’s so much more to me than just a windmill. And I’m ready for that to be left in the past.” He added, “Out of respect for hopefully my future wife that I want to find, we just need to move on.”

There Are Plenty of Windmill Sex Jokes During Tonight’s Premiere Episode

Although Weber insists he wants to move past the windmill incident, ABC didn’t hold back on bringing it up at every possible chance throughout his time on the show. Not only is there some “windmill mini golf” involved in tonight’s episode, Reality Steve reveals that there are a ton of windmill sex jokes sprinkled in throughout the premiere. The ladies are also apparently asked if they know what “windmilling” means, and Hannah Brown makes an appearance during the second group date to tell the ladies about her night with Weber.

“They go inside, it’s Hannah Brown on stage next to a windmill, and she tells the story of Peter and Hannah and their sex romp in the windmill,” Reality Steve states. She then tells the women that they will have to share their own sex story in front of a live audience later that night.”

Tune in Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the three-hour premiere of The Bachelor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

