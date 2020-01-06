Peter Weber’s Head Injury Update From ‘The Bachelor’ Accident

In October, while filming his season of The Bachelor, Peter Weber suffered a “serious injury” while on location in Costa Rica for Season 24 of The Bachelor, according to Radar Online, who was the first to break the news.

At the time, the outlet reported that the reality star was rushed to the hospital. A source told Radar Online, “He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying.” He had to get stitches as a result of the fall.

Chris Harrison Says He’s “100% Okay”

When Chris Harrison spoke to the Hollywood Reporter on October 8, he said, “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway… He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Fortunately, production on The Bachelor continued as plan.

When Peter sat down with People last week, he briefly discussed the injury, saying it wasn’t as bad as people thought. “I felt zero pain. I think my adrenaline was going like crazy. It wasn’t until a couple hours in when it just kind of settled down. But the actual act of it, though, there was no pain. Blood everywhere, but no pain!”

Peter says his healed face is a result of his “amazing plastic surgeon.” Now, he has a “good battle scar” to show off.

This season of the show went into production in September 2020, with the first few weeks taking place in Agoura Hills, California, at the famous Bachelor Mansion.

Peter Is a Pilot for Delta

When he isn’t busy starring as a bachelor in reality shows, Weber is an airline pilot for Delta. According to USA Today, he has already returned to work now that the show has wrapped.

The 28-year-old tells the outlet of flying, “That’s my passion… That’s my first love.” He also says that he plans on staying a pilot until the FAA-mandated requirement age of 65. Weber flies 737s as a first officer. He takes after his father, who is also a pilot– his mother is a former flight attendant.

Last year, Weber placed third on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated during part one of the finale, which aired on July 29, 2019.

This season, 30 women are vying for Weber’s heart, and Brown even makes a surprising appearance in the premiere, as well. This season teases, “In another huge surprise, Hannah B. hosts the next group date. She explains to the nine enthusiastic women that they will be revealing their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live audience. But what happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage?”

In a sneak peek, Peter tells Hannah, I”m so confused right now. What are you doing here?” She responds, “Making decisions for my heart, because I know there’s still something there and I would do anything for our relationship.”

Fans can expect Peter to say goodbye to eight contestants on night one of the show. Be sure to tune into the premiere of The Bachelorette, airing tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

