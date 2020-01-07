Does Peter Weber Still Live With His Parents? Yes.

Peter Weber, star of the hit ABC dating series The Bachelor, still lives at home with his parents when he isn’t filming reality television or piloting airplanes around the world. Pilot Pete admitted during his stint on The Bachelorette that he still lives with his family in Westlake Village, California, where he grew up, due to his hectic travel schedule with Delta Air Lines.

Weber’s Bachelorette profile also states that he still lives at home with his parents, and that hasn’t changed over the last year since filming wrapped up. “Even though he is a man of the world, Peter still lives at home,” his profile reads.

Here’s what you need to know about Weber’s living situation:

Weber’s Mother Explained Why Her Son Lives at Home During a Recent Bachelor Party Podcast

Weber’s parents were recently guests on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s Bachelor Party podcast, and Barbara Figarola Weber, the reality star’s mother, explained why her son still lives at home. “First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close… we’re basically one. We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents. We’re everything to each other.”

She continued, “In old time Cuba, the kids would be at home and in their 20s they would get married, and they would still live at home. They would have children, and the grandparents… it was one big happy family. Everybody living at home, so contrary to what a lot of people say like, can’t wait to get rid of the kids… our culture is a little bit different, and not that one is right and one is wrong, we want to keep that family tie, that unity together. And that’s one of the reasons that Peter and my other son Jack are still living at home, because there’s no reason really to move out.” Weber’s mother also added that it didn’t makes sense for him to have his own place when he is constantly traveling for his job. She said it would be a waste of money, and that she’s happy he is still living at home with their family until he is ready to buy a house, which she says he could do “tomorrow” if he wanted. “So I always tell him it’s best to save your money — which, he can buy a house tomorrow if he wanted it. Responsibly, he can do it, but I’m just looking for the right place for him when we do decide that he’s going to take that step… but we’re very happy living at home, everybody together.”

He Has Brought Home Women While Living With His Parents & Claims His Mom & Dad Are Always Supportive

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that took place just before Weber started filming The Bachelor, the pilot and his parents also spoke about how he’s gone about bringing dates home in the past while he lived at home. “We’re very supportive parents,” his mom told the publication. Weber added, “They are. And I’ve brought girls home and it’s not weird and the next morning I’ll wake up and the girl’s downstairs making breakfast with my mom chatting it up and it’s just the way it’s been.”

When ET’s Lauren Zima asked if Weber would move his fiance into his parents’ house if he were to get engaged by the end of his season on The Bachelor, Weber responded, “No, no. That, I will set the record straight, that’s not happening.”

Tune in Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the three-hour premiere of The Bachelor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: Peter Weber’s Mom & Dad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

