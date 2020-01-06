What Is Peter Weber’s Salary on ‘The Bachelor’?

Peter Weber is the latest Bachelor, and fans are eager to discover which female contestant he falls in love with. In addition to the romance, however, some fans are curious as to how much Weber will make during his time on the series, and how much he made prior to accruing his celebrity status. What is Weber’s salary on The Bachelor?

Weber’s Bachelor salary is an estimated $100K. ABC hasn’t revealed the exact number by which they contracted him, but Reality Steve states that $100K has been the standard rate for Bachelor and Bachelorette stars since 2011. It’s possible that Weber negotiated a higher salary rate like Emily Maynard, who nabbed $250K for her stint on season 8 of The Bachelorette, but Cheat Sheet reports that female stars tend to earn more then men on average.

Weber Earned an Estimated $100K for His Stint on ‘The Bachelor’

Weber did not earn any money for his appearance on The Bachelorette in 2019, as contestants are not given a salary. It’s likely that Weber actually spent his own money to appear on the series, when things like haircuts and clothing are taken into account. E! News reports that male contestants shell out between $300 and $5,300 prior to appearing on The Bachelorette, with the hope being that they can then springboard the exposure into a lucrative gig elsewhere.

Weber has managed to do just that. He has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and Sarah Boyd, the founder of the digital influencer agency Simply, told Cosmopolitan that reality stars with over 1 million followers can make an estimated $10,000 per post. If these numbers are correct, than Weber is making an additional $50,000 per month from his Bachelor fame.

Weber Continues to Earn an Annual Salary as a Commercial Pilot for Delta

In addition to his Bachelor earnings, Weber earns an annual salary as a pilot. He’s flown for both United Airlines and Delta Airlines, and while neither company has disclosed how much they pay, Glassdoor reports that Delta pilots earn $175,000 a year on average, while United pilots earn $173,000. Given that Weber has flown as a commercial pilot for the past three years, we can calculate that he’s earned an estimated $520,000.

The shooting schedule for The Bachelor is only 6-9 weeks, so Weber has been able to maintain his position as a commercial pilot. USA Today reports that he was back to work a week about wrapping the shoot, and that he plans on flying well after his celebrity has faded. “That’s my passion,” he told the outlet. “That’s my first love.” Weber said his co-workers have been supportive of his Bachelor stint, and he has received kind messages from passengers, flight attendants and pilots alike.