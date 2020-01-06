Peter Weber: Who Is the New ‘Bachelor’ 2020 Star?

Peter Weber is the new face of The Bachelor. The 28-year-old made a splash when he appeared on the 2019 season of The Bachelorette, and fans are excited to see what happens when he’s put in charge of the matchmaking.

“I wanted to do a good job of not closing off from relationships that started off a little bit slower,” he told ET Online. “That was some advice I got from previous Bachelors, and I wanted really to take that to heart.”

Read on to learn more about Weber, his background, and what he hopes to achieve during his season of The Bachelor.

Weber Appeared on an Episode of ‘Days of Our Lives As’ a Child

Weber was born August 4, 1991 in Westlake Village, California. His father Peter is a pilot and his mother Barbara is a real-estate broker and former flight attendant. Weber proved a natural in front of the camera, and he took up acting and performing from an early age. According to Life & Style Magazine, he played the young version of Roman Brady in a 2003 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Weber attended Baylor University, but he dropped out after freshman year to become a commercial pilot. Cosmopolitan reports that he became a licensed pilot for Compass Airlines in 2015, and then moved over to Delta Airlines in 2018. He told USA Today that flying is his “first love,” and he plans to resume his career as a pilot now that he’s wrapped shooting on The Bachelor.

Weber Is a 28-Year-Old Commercial Pilot for Delta

Where other Bachelor contestants wish to pursue a career as an entertainer or a social media personality, Weber said that will fly 737’s until he hits the FAA-mandated retirement age of 65. His younger brother Jack is also a commercial pilot.

Bachelor producer Chris Harrison said that Weber is one of the nicest stars that the series has ever had. He also told Good Morning America that Weber’s gentle persona sometimes led to drama on the set. “I think sometimes [he can be] too sincere, too sweet. And that can lead to a bit of a train wreck,” he remarked. “There are some moments later down the road, kind of like [former Bachelor] Ben Higgins — such a fan favorite, such a sweet guy, but sometimes that can lead to trouble.”

He Promises His Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Will Have a ‘Unique’ Ending

Harrison also joked that Weber is the first Bachelor contestant in history to not have a set type. He said the toughest thing about working with Weber was trying to “figure out” the kind of women he preferred, and that his openness resulted in a lengthy process of narrowing down the contestants.

Weber has remained tight-lipped about the results of the season, but he did tell USA Today that fans should expect to get a “unique” ending. “I wore my heart on my sleeve literally the entire time from night one when I first met everyone through the very end, the last day,” he said. “It’s definitely a unique ending just like every story has, but all in all, in one word, it was raw and I’m proud of that.”

