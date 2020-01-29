Powerball Drawing: What Time & Channel Is It on Tonight? [Jan. 29]

What time is the Powerball drawing tonight, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, and how can you watch the drawing on TV? We have all the details below that you’ll need on the Powerball time, what TV stations to watch, when the drawing will take place, and more.

Powerball Drawing Time

The Powerball drawing is every Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central.) The drawing is going to be broadcast on different networks depending on where you live. Tonight’s drawing is for $394 million.

So tonight, Wednesday, January 29, the drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. Eastern/9:59 p.m. Central/7:59 p.m. Pacific.

Powerball Drawing TV Station & Channels

Different stations, like ABC, CBS, and FOX are broadcasting the drawing depending on your region. These channels may be updated, so please see Powerball.com for the latest information. Some cities may base whether they broadcast tonight on how large the jackpot gets.

To find out what channel number a specific station is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel number your station is on for you.

To find your city, just look for your state in the alphabetical list below and see if your city or state is listed beneath. As the jackpot gets larger, more and more local TV stations will be showing the drawing live.

Please note that sometimes, TV channels that are supposed to show a live broadcast of the drawing decide not to broadcast it after all depending on what else is happening that day. Most of these stations are confirmed by Powerball.com and if not, that is noted.

Alabama & Alaska

Alabama and Alaska aren’t listed on Powerball’s site because the states aren’t participating in the Powerball.

Arizona

Arizona wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. However, the Arizona Lottery site has said in the past that players in Tucson can sometimes tune in to KOLD News 13 at 10:25 pm to hear the results.

Arkansas

Fort Smith – KFSM – CBS Channel 5

Jonesboro — KAIT — ABC/NBC Channel 8

Little Rock – KATV – ABC Channel 7

California

Powerball’s site doesn’t have a listing for California. In the past, the following stations have been known to broadcast the drawing live, but this is not guaranteed.

KDKA Channel 2 (CBS) – live

WTAE (Channel 4) – sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

WPXI (Channel 11) – sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m.

Colorado

Colorado didn’t have a listing on Powerball’s website. Colorado’s lottery site is here, but it doesn’t have a channel listed. The stream might be your best bet, but it may not be live.

Connecticut

Waterbury – CW WCCT – Channel 20.1

Delaware

Powerball’s website also didn’t have a listing for Delaware. Delaware’s lottery site, which is here, doesn’t list a place to watch on TV. The stream might be your best bet, but it may not be live.

Florida

Ft. Myers – Fox WFTX – Channel 4

Ft. Myers – WWDT Telemundo – Channel 43

Gainesville – ABC WCJB – Channel 20

Jacksonville – ABC WJXX Channel 25 and NBC WTLV Channel 12

Miami – WSCV Telemundo 51 & WFOR/WBFS CBS Channel 4/3

Orlando – CBS WKMG Channel 6 & WTMO Telemundo Channel 31

Panama City – NBC WJHG – Channel 7

Pensacola – ABC WEAR – Channel 3

Sarasota – ABC WWSB – Channel 7

Tallahassee – ABC WTXL – Channel 27

Tampa – CBS WTSP – Channel 10 & Telemundo 49

West Palm Beach – CBS WPBF – Channel 25

Georgia

Albany – WALB NBC – Channel 10

Atlanta – ABC WSB-TV – Channel 2

Augusta – ABC WJBF – Channel 6

Columbus – WRBL CBS – Channel 3.1 & 15

Macon – CBS WMAZ – Channel 13

Savannah – NBC WSAV – Channel 3.1

Hawaii

Hawaii isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.

Idaho

Boise – NBC KTVB – Channel 7.2

Lewiston – KLEW CBS – 3.1

Idaho Falls/Pocatello – NBC KPVI – Channel 6/6.1, 1006

Twin Falls – NBC KTFT – Channel 7.2

Illinois

Illinois isn’t listed on Powerball’s site, but this channel has previously been listed as showing the drawing live:

Chicago/Statewide – WGN – Channel 9

Indiana

Evansville – CW WTVW – Channel 7

Ft. Wayne – FOX WFFT – Channel 55

Indianapolis – FOX WXIN – Channel 59

South Bend – NBC WNDU – Channel 16

Terre Haute – NBC WTWO – Channel 2

Iowa

Ottumwa-Kirskville – CBS KTVO – Channel 3

Sioux City – NBC KTIV – Channel 4

Kansas

Sublette – IND KDGL – Channel 23.1

Kentucky

Kentucky wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. However, the Kentucky Lottery website has previously said that you can watch the drawing on WGN TV. The stream might also be a good choice, but it may not be live.

Louisiana

Alexandria – NBC KALB – Channel 5

Baton Rouge/Lafayette – YUR-LA – Channel 4

Lake Charles – FOX KVHP – Channel 29

Monroe – KARD FOX – Channel 14

New Orleans – FOX WVUE – Channel 8

Shreveport – NBC KTBS/KPXJ – Mar-21

Maine

Maine isn’t listed on the Powerball site, but the following channels have previously been listed as sometimes showing the drawing live.

Bangor – CBS WAVI – Channel 5.1

Portland – FOX WPFO – Channel 23

Presque Isle – CBS WAGM – Channel 8.2

Maryland

Baltimore – CBS WBAL – Channel 11

Massachusetts

Massachusetts wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. According to Mass Live, there are no Massachusetts TV stations that typically air the drawing live. However, you may be able to watch it anyway if you have access to any of these affiliates: Hartford’s WTIC Channel 61 & WCCT Channel 20 or Derry’s WBIN Channel 18.

The stream might also be a good choice, but it may not be live.

Michigan

Flint – CW WNEM – Channel 5

Grand Rapids – EWMT ABC – Channel 590

Lansing – NBC WLAJ – Channel 53

Marquette – WLUC/ELUC IND 177

Muskegon – WMKG ABC – 40

Traverse City – WGTU/WGTQ FOX Channels 29 and 8

Minnesota

Minnesota isn’t listed on Powerball’s site. The site LottoTube lists the following channels, but these have not been verified. Check your local station to find out if these will be airing the Powerball live:

Duluth – ABC WDIO – Channel 10

Hibbing – ABC WIRT – Channel 13

Mankato – CBS KEYC – Channel 12

Rochester – NBC KTTC – Channel 10

St. Paul – IND KSTC – Channel 45

Mississippi

Mississippi wasn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state will just start selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets on Thursday.

Missouri

Columbia – FOX KQFX – Channel 22.1

Kansas City – ABC WDAF – Channel 4.1

Kirksville – KTVO ABC – 33.1

Montana

Montana wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The state’s own lottery website also doesn’t list a channel. A stream might be your best bet, but it may not be live.

Nebraska

Although not currently listed on Powerball’s site, this station sometimes does show live drawings.

Hastings – NBC KHAS – Channel 5

Nevada

Nevada isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball. Find out more here.

New Hampshire

Derry – IND WBIN – Channel 50 (not currently confirmed on Powerball’s site)

New Jersey

Powerball didn’t have a station listed for New Jersey, but New Jersey Lottery has said in the past that you can catch it on WPIX-TV (PIX 11) in New York and WPHL-TV (PHL17) in Philadelphia. A stream might also be a good option, but it may not be live.

New Mexico

New Mexico isn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The state’s own lottery website also doesn’t list a TV station. A stream might be your best bet, but it may not be live.

New York

Binghamton – WICZ FOX – Channel 40

Buffalo – WUTV CBS – Channel 29

Capital Region – WGRB/WCW CBS – 6, 15

Elmira – ABC WETM – Channel 18

New York City – ABC WABC – Channel 7

Plattsburgh – ABC WPTZ – Channel 5

Rochester – WHAM ABC/CBS – Channel 13

Syracuse – WSTM ABC– Channels 3, 5

Utica – WUTR ABC/CBS – Channel 20

Watertown – NBC WSTM/ WTVH – Channels 3, 5

North Carolina

Asheville – IND WLOS – Channel 13

Charlotte – FOX WAXN Channel 64

Greensboro – WGHP NBC – 8

Greenville – NBC WITN – Channel 7

Raleigh – FOX WRAL – Channel 5

North Dakota

North Dakota wasn’t listed on Powerball’s website. The site Lotto Tube does list some TV stations, but these stations have not been verified. You might want to check with your local station to make sure it really is broadcasting the Powerball drawing live. Otherwise, a stream might be a good choice too, but it may not be live.

Bismark – NBC KFYR Channel 5

Devil’s Lake – ABC WDAZ Channel 8

Dickinson – NBC KQCD Channel 7 & CBS KXMA Channel 2

Fargo – FOX KVRR Channel 15 & ABC WDAY Channel 6

Grand Forks – ABC WDAZ Channel 8

Jamestown – FOX KJRR Channel 7

Minot – NBC KMOT Channel 10 & CBS KXMC Channel 13

Williston – CBS KXMD Channel 11 & NBC KUMV Channel 8

Ohio

Ohio was not listed on Powerball’s official website as having a TV broadcast. The website Lotto Tube does list one TV station, listed below. Ohio’s official lottery website lists a number of TV stations too.

Cincinnati – WCPO ABC – Channel 9

Cleveland – WEWS ABC – Channel 5

Columbus – WTTE Fox Channel 28 or WSYX ABC Channel 6

Dayton – WHIO CBS – Channel 7

Huntington, WV – WSAZ NBC – Channel 3

Lima – ELIO Fox Channel 9, EOHL CBS Channel 11, WOHL ABC Channel 12

Steubenville – WTRF CBS – Channel 7

Toledo – WTVG ABC – Channel 13

Youngstown – NBC WFMJ – Channel 21

Zanesville – WHIZ NBC – Channel 18

Oklahoma

Oklahoma was also not listed as having a live TV broadcast on Powerball’s official website. The website Lotto Tube lists a few TV stations, shown below, but these have not been verified. You might want to call your local station to find out if it is airing the drawing live. The stream might also be a good choice, but it may not be live.

Oklahoma City – FOX KOKH Channel 25, CW KOCB Channel 34, & COX MEDIA Channel 3

Tulsa – COX MEDIA Channel 3

Oregon

Bend – NBC KTVZ – Channel 21

Coos Bay – KMTZ NBC 23 (Lottotube)

Eugene – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)

Klamath Falls – KOTI NBC 2 (Lottotube)

Medford – NBC KOTI Channel 2 & Ind KOBI Channel 5

Roseburg – KTCW NBC 18 (Lottotube)

Portland – KWVT ABC Channel 17.1

Springfield – KMTR NBC 16 (Lottotube)

Pennsylvania

Erie – NBC WJET – Channel 24

Harrisburg – CBS WGAL – Channel 8

Johnstown/Altoona – FOX WTAJ – Channel 10/32

Philadelphia – WTXF NBC Channel 29

Pittsburgh – WPXI ABC Channel 11

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton — WNEP CBS Channel 16

Rhode Island

Providence – CBS WPRI – Channel 12

South Carolina

Aiken/Augusta – CBS WRDW – Channel 12

Charleston – CBS WCSC – Channel 5

Columbia – NBC WLTX – Channel 19

Florence/Myrtle Beach – FOX WMBF – Channel 32

Greenville/Spartanburg – WHNS – Channel 21

Hilton Head – MNT WHHI – Channel 30

Rock Hill/Charlotte – ABC WMYT – Channel 12 (46)

South Dakota

South Dakota didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. The stream might be your best bet, but it may not be live.

Tennessee

Chattanooga – ABC WTVC – Channel 9

Jackson – ABC WBBJ – Channel 7

Johnson City – WJHL NBC – Channel 11

Knoxville – CBS WBIR – Channel 10

Memphis – ABC WREG – Channel 3

Nashville – ABC WKRN – Channel 2

Texas

The following aren’t listed on Powerball.com anymore, but they are listed on LotteryUniverse or LottoTube. Since these are not verified, you might want to have a live stream ready too. Also note that in Texas, these drawings may not be shown live, but 12 minutes after the drawing.

Amarillo – KFDA CBS – Channel 10 (according to LottoTube)

Austin – Telemundo NEYE Channel 55 & CBS KEYE Channel 42

Dallas-Ft. Worth – CBS KTVT Channel 11 & ABC WFAA Channel 8

Harlingen – ABC KRGV – Channel 5

Houston – CBS KHOU Channel 11 & ABC KTRK Channel 13

Laredo – Telefutura KETF Channel 31 & Univision KLDO Channel 19 & FOX KXO Channel 39

Utah

Utah isn’t listed on Powerball’s site because the state isn’t participating in the Powerball.

Vermont

This isn’t listed on Powerball’s site, but the station has shown the drawings live before.

Burlington – CBS WCAX – Channel 3

Virginia

Harrisonburg – Fox WHSV – Channel 3 & ESVF ABC Channel 43

Norfolk – WVEC CBS Channel 13

Richmond – CBS WRIC – Channel 8 & WTVR ABC Channel 6

Roanoke – CBS WDBJ – Channel 7

Virginia Beach – NBC WAVY – Channel 10 (No longer listed on Powerball.com)

Virgin Islands

Christiansted, St. Croix – ABC WSVI – Channel 8

Washington

Washington didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. Your best bet may be to watch the drawing online or find a nearby state that is broadcasting live that you can watch locally. Lotto Tube does have a listing, but this has not been verified.

Spokane – CW KSKN – Channel 22

Washington D.C.

Arlington – ABC WJLA – Channel 28 (This is no longer listed on Powerball.com)

West Virginia

Beckley/Oak Hill – ABC WOAY – Channel 50 (no longer listed on Powerball.com)

Bridgeport – NBC WDTV Channel 5

Charleston/Huntington – WSAZ – Channel 3

Hagerstown, MD – NBC WHAG – Channel 25 (no longer listed on Powerball.com)

Wisconsin

Wisconsin didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website. The stream might be your best bet, but it may not be live.

Wyoming

Wyoming didn’t have a broadcast listing on Powerball’s official website.

Remember: Just because a station has broadcast the drawings before doesn’t mean it will continue to do so. Stations may change up their lineup at the last minute, so keep an online option up or check Powerball.com for when the numbers are posted.

Preview for Tonight, January 29, 2020

Tonight’s Powerball is worth $394 million (almost $400 million), with a cash value of $274.6 million. (The cash value is how much you would take home, before taxes, if you choose the lump sum rather than the annuity option.) The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million, slightly better than the odds of winning Mega Millions which are 1 in 302 million. This isn’t the biggest Powerball in history, which was more than $1 billion in January 2016.

If you win, you’ll have to decide if you want a lump sum or an annuity. An annuity guarantees an income stream for 30 years that includes a 5 percent yearly increase to offset inflation. This can help ensure you don’t spend all your money too fast or make poor decisions. But there’s a small chance that the entity making the payout might run out of cash before 30 years is up. With the lump sum, you’ll get less money overall, but you’ll get it all at once. Some financial advisors say that if you invest your lump sum wisely, you might end up with more money than you would from annuity payments. But of course, it could go the other way too.

To win the jackpot, you would need to match all five white balls and the red Powerball. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball. If you only match one and it’s the white ball, you won’t take home anything.

READ NEXT: Here’s how much you win if you only match one number in the Powerball drawing.