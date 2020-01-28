Reed Mullin Dead: Corrosion of Conformity Drummer Dies at 53

Reed Mullin, the drummer of Corrosion of Conformity, has died at the age of 53.

A statement on the band’s Twitter page broke the sad news on January 27. The tweet read, “t’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Reed you are loved and always will be. Lets all take a moment…” Mullin’s date of death was January 21.

Mullin Was a Co-Founder of Corrosion of Conformity in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1982

Mullin had been a founding member of COC but had been replaced by English drummer John Green in recent years as he had battled health issues. Green’s first appearance with the band was as an opening act to Judas Priest.

The group was founded in Raleigh, North Carolina, in alongside singer Mike Dean and guitarist Woody Weatherman in 1982. Mullin remained full-time with the band until 2001. He would rejoin again as a full-time member in 2010. In 2014, Dean and Mullin formed the supergroup, Teenage Time Killers. Among contributors to that project were Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Slipknot vocalist, Corey Taylor.

Mullin Suffered an Alcohol-Related Seizure in 2016

In June 2016, it was reported that Mullin suffered an alcohol-related seizure prior to a show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. As a result, Mullin was let go from the band for a time.

In August 2019, Dean was quoted by Blabbermouth as saying that Mullin needed “get his s*** together.” The website quoted Dean speaking on the “Talk Toomey” podcast as saying, “And if it doesn’t, well, that’s how it is. People need to wanna help themselves. You can’t just push them to get help — they’ve gotta wanna help themselves.”

Mullin Was Close Friends With the Late Layne Staley

In 2015, Mullin told SideStage Magazine about his relationship with Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley. Staley died in April 2002 after overdosing on a mixture of heroin and cocaine.

Mullin told the magazine, “In Layne’s case when you knew it was going to happen. I didn’t know Scott that well at all I had met him several times but I didn’t really know him. I knew Layne very well. Like I said I didn’t know Scott but I share a lot of the difficulties that he had before he passed so I understand and I still struggle with some of that stuff.”

Mullin’s death comes two days after the death of death metal drummer Sean Reinert.

COC’s most recent album appeared in 2018. It was titled, “No Cross No Crown.” The album featured Pepper Keenan on vocals.

