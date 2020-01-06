WATCH: Ricky Gervais Golden Globes Full Video of Monologue

Ricky Gervais caused quite a stir by skewering the Hollywood elite in his monologue during the 2020 Golden Globes. You can watch the full video later in this article.

In the monologue, the British comedian took on some big-name targets, including Hollywood celebs’ “wokeness.”

“You say you’re woke but the companies you work for. Apple, Amazon, Disney,” he told the assembled celebrities. “If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent. So, if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and then f**k off.”

He started the monologue by acknowledging it was probably the last time he’d probably host the awards but said he didn’t care. “Luckily for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English,” joked Gervais. He reminded the audience, “they’re just jokes.” Periodically, the camera cut to awkward looking stars.

Here’s the video:

Here’s what you need to know:

Gervais Targeted Everyone From Felicity Huffman to Leonardo DiCaprio

Gervais took on some popular celebrities by name.

“I came in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” he joked. He said he felt sorry for her daughter. “That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s every happened to her, and her dad was in Wild Hogs.”

Here are some of his other comments during the monologue:

“Baby Yoda… oh that’s Joe Pesci. I love you man, don’t have me whacked.”

“In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world…but they all have one thing in common. They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow.”

“It was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R. Kelly. Leaving Neverland. Two Popes.”

“The Hollywood Foreign Press are all very, very racist.”

He said the list of people who had died was “mostly white people…maybe next year, let’s see what happens.”

He said everyone’s watching Netflix. “This show should just be me coming out, going, Well done Netflix. You win.”

He also said Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. “I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care.”

“Most films are awful. Lazy. Remakes. Sequels.”

He said of the actors who star in superhero movies “they’re job isn’t acting anymore, it’s going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids.”

He said he didn’t know what Martin Scorsese was doing hanging around theme parks. “He’s not big enough to go on the rides.”

He said the Irishman was “long, but amazing.”

Gervais said Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was nearly three hours long, and “by the end, his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew’s like, come on Leo, Mate, you’re nearly 50 some.”

He said the movie Cats is the “worst thing to happen to cats until dogs.”

