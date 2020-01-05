Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tom Hanks is one of the famous men in the entertainment industry, but what do we know about his wife, Rita Wilson, who is also an accomplished actor in her own right?

The couple has been married since 1988 and is still going strong today. Wilson, 63, has found success as an actress, singer, songwriter, and producer, and often accompanies her husband to public events. Tonight at the Golden Globes, Hanks will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, where Wilson will likely be cheering him on.

Read on to learn more about Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks’ wife.

1. She Received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2019

In March, Rita Wilson received a star of her own on the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard. Hanks and Wilson’s longtime friend, Julia Roberts, spoke at the event.

At one point, Hanks said of his wife, “She has a highlight reel that any of us would envy… Her smile and her charm has appeared in magazines and TV shows and commercials; and yet she had more to do and more to learn with her heart and in her head.”

Roberts echoed many of Hanks’ sentiments, sharing, “She is her true self and I could tell lots of stories and many jokes, but all of that cleverness falls away for the chance to just express how utterly I love and admire you.”

Roberts added, “You are the unique star who is actually from Hollywood and I could not be more thrilled and proud to see my friend Rita Wilson receive the 2,659th star on Hollywood Boulevard, this lucky, lucky boulevard.”

2. She Has Performed on Broadway

Wilson made her Broadway debut as Roxie in Chicago in 2006.

In 2015, Wilson returned to Broadway in Larry David’s sold-out original play Fish in the Dark, playing David’s wife, Brenda. She also played a number of roles in Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron’s play Love, Loss, and What I Wore.

Wilson was born and raised in Hollywood, California, to mother Dorothea, who was raised in Albania, and father Hassan Halilov Ibrahimoff, who was raised in Greece, close to the border of Bulgaria.

When she isn’t busy performing, Wilson is a contributing writer to Harper’s Bazaar. Her most recent piece, on Robin Wright, was released in March 2014.

3. She Has Released 4 Albums as a Singer/Songwriter

As a singer, Wilson has released four albums: AM/FM, Rita Wilson, Bigger Picture, and Halfway to Home. The latter album was dropped the same day that Wilson received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The album brought her to perform at well-known festivals like CMA Music Fest, Chicago’s Country LakeShore Festival, and Stagecoach.

Speaking to Sounds Like Nashville about her love of music, Rita shared, “I love songwriting and I love performing because I think it’s a very intimate act and you have control over all of the aspects of it… When you do a film, you shoot it and then somebody is editing it. You don’t know if the best takes are being used and how it will turn out in final product, so live performing and songwriting is really satisfying.”

What urged her to drop her very first album? Rita tells Sound of Nashville, “When you get to a certain point in your life where there’s something that you’ve wanted to do for as long as you can remember, and you finally have the courage to do it, even if that scares you at the same time, you just have to do it,” she says. “That’s where I was in 2012 when I put out my first album.”

4. Her Career Started With a Guest Appearance on ‘the Brady Bunch’

Wilson’s career started out with a guest appearance on The Brady Bunch in 1972.

Her other illustrious credits include appearances in M*A*S*H in 1982, and guest roles in shows like Three’s Company and Bosom Buddies.

When Wilson sat down with Tom Ford for an interview for Harper’s Bazaar, she was asked where she gets the confidence, strength, and drive when it comes to her many interests and accomplishments. She responded, “Everything I do scares the hell out of me. I’m always anxious. But as you get older, you worry less about what people think. A while ago I decided that there are certain characters I’m not going to do anymore. I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I cannot play one more warm, nurturing, kind, understanding mother, girlfriend, daughter, wife, sister.’ So I’m lucky because I get to play a really tough lawyer on The Good Wife and a narcissistic mother on Girls, and that’s really fun.”

5. She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer in 2015

In April 2015, Wilson announced that she has breast cancer, and underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery as a result.

In an exclusive statement to People, the actress shared, “I have taken a leave from the play Fish in the Dark to deal with a personal health issue… Last week, with my husband by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma. I am recovering and most importantly, expected to make a full recovery. Why? Because I caught this early, have excellent doctors and because I got a second opinion.”

She goes on to discuss the specifics of her diagnosis, sharing that she has a condition called LCIS (lobular carcinoma in situ). As a result, she undergoes mammograms and breast MRIs, and during one biopsy, PLCIS (pleomorphic carcinoma in situ) was discovered.

Wilson added to People, “I share this to educate others that a second opinion is critical to your health. You have nothing to lose if both opinions match up for the good, and everything to gain if something that was missed is found, which does happen. Early diagnosis is key.”

