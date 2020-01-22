‘Riverdale’ Season 4: What Time & Channel Is Episode 10 on Tonight?

Tonight is the Season 4 midseason premiere of Riverdale on The CW. After all the ups and downs and twists and turns from 2019, we’re ready to get started with Season 4 Episode 10 – especially after the way Episode 9 ended. Things can get pretty crazy on this show and fans aren’t really sure what’s “real” in the show’s storyline and what’s not. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Riverdale tonight.

AIR DATE & TIME: Riverdale Season 4 Episode 10 airs tonight, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) for an hour. This is the time it premieres in the United States. In other countries, the premiere time may be different.

Synopsis & Recap

The CW has renewed Riverdale for a fifth season. The CW also announced that it’s renewing Batwoman for a second season, The Flash for a seventh season, and Nancy Drew too. In addition, we’ll see Black Lightning for Season 4, Charmed for Season 3, Legends of Tomorrow for Season 6, Dynasty for Season 7, In the Dark for Season 3, Legacies for Season 3, Roswell, New Mexico for Season 3, and All American for Season 3. There will be 13 more episodes of Katy Keene this year, making a full season’s length of episodes. Only Supernatural and Arrow aren’t being renewed.

The official synopsis for Season 4 Episode 10 reads: “As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools; Archie is conflicted when Mary tells him about Uncle Frank’s troubled past.”

Here’s a trailer:

The episode is called “Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues.”

Another longer synopsis for tonight reads: “Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep; and Betty gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie is conflicted when Mary tells him about Uncle Frank’s troubled past. Cheryl goes head to head with Ms. Appleyard, the school’s new cheerleading coach, and Veronica hits a road block with her latest Luna Rum recipe. Finally, Jughead is forced to pick a side after the perks of attending Stonewall Prep interfere with his personal life.”

Episode 9 was called “Tangerine.”

Spoilers for Season 4 through Episode 9 are below.

In Episode 9, we were left with a big cliffhanger. The episode flashed forward to Betty looking at her hands, which were holding bloody rocks, and Archie yelling, “Betty, what did you do?!” Jughead was on the ground with a head wound and Archie was saying that Jughead was dead. So now viewers are wondering if Betty killed Jughead, or if this is some kind of misdirect. In fact, a lot of viewers don’t believe Jughead is actually dead at all, and maybe this is all a setup for someone else. But what’s actually going to happen remains to be seen.

