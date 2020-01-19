Robert & Anny Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Robert and Anny, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, met through a mutual friend online and quickly hit it off. Robert, a rideshare driver from Winter Park, Florida, decided to book a cruise to visit Anny in the Dominican Republic, and within eight hours of their first face-to-face meeting, the two were engaged.

The reality couple has one of the rockiest relationships of the season so far, and the two frequently argue about money. Anny wants expensive clothing and a lavish wedding, and Robert is a single father who can’t afford to give her everything she asks for. However, despite their differences, Robert and Anny have continued to plan their wedding and don’t appear to have broken up just yet (we’ll expand on that more later in this article).

Tonight’s episode of the show features another argument about money, but this time it involves one of Robert’s friends who asks the Dominican native if she feels like she complains too much. The promo also shows Robert telling Anny that she keeps saying “gimme, gimme, gimme,” while a tearful Anny tells the cameras “you come to a country where you don’t know nobody and everybody ‘oh you bad, you only want money,’ how you gonna feel?”

Here’s what you need to know about Robert and Anny’s relationship ahead of tonight’s episode. (Warning: there are potential spoilers regarding the reality stars below!)

Robert Proposed to Anny Within Eight Hours of Meeting

The first time Robert saw a photo of the Dominican beauty, he said he was smitten. “When we first started messaging, I was just making conversation,” he says in the clip above. “Just talking to her, getting to know her. And then it led to video chatting … she’s dope, she’s all that.”

After chatting through Facebook for a few weeks, Robert realized the two had a connection, so he booked a cruise that landed in the Dominican Republic for a day. He knew almost immediately after they met in person that he wanted to marry her, so he proposed during the visit and headed back to the U.S. to start saving money for her visa and their wedding. According to the TLC clip, Robert applied for a K-1 Visa and it was approved.

“Anny and I only spent eight hours together, but it was the best eight hours of my life,” Robert tells the cameras. “So right then and there, I was like, ‘I have to have this shorty, so I asked her to marry me.” He added that the proposal was “spontaneous,” and that he didn’t even have a ring, but he didn’t want to “let the moment slip away.”

Pictures and videos on Robert’s Instagram page date back to June, 2018, when Robert first met his Dominican fiance in person, so the reality couple has been together for nearly two years, if not longer. They were likely already together for a few months before the photos were taken, since the reality couple sparked up a relationship online before Robert booked his cruise.

The Reality Couple is Still Together Today & Married

Although Anny doesn’t have much of a social media presence and Robert has been honoring his nondisclosure agreement with TLC and hasn’t been updating fans much on his relationship, it appears the couple was able to overcome all of their issues that are highlighted so extensively on the show.

According to Soap Dirt, despite their tumultuous relationship, Robert and Anny tied on the knot on September 21, 2019. The wedding took place in Eustis, Orlando at the same Little White Chapel (also known as the Chapel of Love) that the two visited during a recent episode of the show. Their marriage license states that this was the first time both reality stars were married.

Tune in Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC to see how Robert and Anny’s love story plays out. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

