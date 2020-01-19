Robert De Niro receives life achievement award at SAG Awards

Each year one of the approximately 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild is selected for the Life Achievement Award, an award that recognizes career achievement and humanitarian efforts. The 2020 Life Achievement recipient is Robert De Niro, a veteran of Hollywood and the film industry who has given impressive performances in such films as The Godfather: Part II, Raging Bull, and The Intern. Previous recipients of the Life Achievement Award include Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, and Betty White.

Born in New York City on August 17, 1943, De Niro dropped out of high school to focus on acting. His early performances include The Wedding Party (1963) and Bloody Mama (1970). In 1980, he starred in Raging Bull, for which he won his first Oscar. He went on to win his second Oscar for his performance in The Godfather: Part II (1972).

Robert De Niro has been married twice and is the father of six children. From 1976-1988, De Niro was married to Diahnne Abbott, with whom he shares son Raphael and daughter Drena. Following his divorce from Abbott, De Niro went on to date Toukie Smith, and the couple welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron in 1995. Currently, De Niro is married to Grace Hightower but the couple is separated and merely focused on forming a positive co-parenting relationship for the benefit of their two children, Elliot and Helen Grace.

At the 26th annual SAG Awards, the Life Achievement award will be presented to De Niro by Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom De Niro worked on This Boy’s Life (1996), Marvin’s Room (1996), and the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon (2021). The two actors have spoken fondly of one another and have collaborated well on their joint film projects.

Other awards De Niro has received include the Presidential Medal of Honor, The Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, The Golden Lion at The Venice Film Festival, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards can be viewed on TNT and TBS, as well as streamed on online platforms such as YouTube, Hulu, and Facebook. The ceremony will be hosted at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and premiere at 8:00PM EST.