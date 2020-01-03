Rose McGowan Apologizes to Iran for Soleimani Death

Actress Rose McGowan has caused a Twitter storm by apologizing to Iran for the death of General Qasem Soleimani. She also tweeted at President Donald Trump, writing, “Thanks a lot, dickhead.”

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people,” McGowan tweeted after news broke that President Donald Trump had given the order to take out Soleimani with an air strike.

“52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani.” She also posted a flag bearing the colors of the Iranian flag. Here’s the tweet:

For his part, President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of an American flag. He then tweeted, “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!”

Soleimani, an Iranian Major-General, was head of the elite, powerful Quds force and architect of Iran’s strategy throughout the Middle East. He was killed when a U.S. airstrike targeted his convoy near Baghdad’s airport. The American action comes after days of tensions including the Iranian-backed militia attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

@rosemcgowan, you should move there and help those poor people. Then you’ll see how they really feel about women. All women. If they allow you to live, you can come back (bloodied and bruised) to tell us how wonderful the Iranian regime is. https://t.co/aeEoU63LiB — Manny Man (@ChicagoMannyMan) January 3, 2020

Some people compared McGowan to Jane Fonda.

You should get a room with this POS👇🏻an decide together what country to find some Freedom in that suits you. Every few generations have an America hating enemy sympathizer like Hanoi Jane. Congrats👏🏻 you’ll now be forever known as Tehran Rose. Has a nice ring to it. #TehranRose pic.twitter.com/gNCBEiRJTC — Ricardo ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@onsafari2010) January 3, 2020

The McGowan tweet has 12,500 likes but about four times as many comments. After criticism erupted over her comments on Twitter, with some people suggesting she move to Iran or Afghanistan or somewhere like that, and others questioning how McGowan would fare in Iran with its record on women’s rights, McGowan posted a series of tweets with further explanation. Here are some of her further comments:

“I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent.”

“Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it.”

“I’m a registered Republican in California. I loathe the Clintons. I hate Trump. I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat. I’d rather know what evil I’m getting, so I’ll go Republican. This is about WWIII, so none of that shit matters anyway. #TeamStayAlive #RoseArmy.”

“I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA #TeamStayAlive.”

“Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reaction to McGowan’s Tweet Was Swift, With Some Suggesting She Move to Afghanistan or Iran

Dear @rosemcgowan Brave is fighting FOR your country. Not speaking out AGAINST it. Perhaps it is time you left? I hear Afghanistan is particularly nice at this time of year #RoseMcGowan pic.twitter.com/f36sL8c1MF — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 3, 2020

Some people expressed similar outrage. John Cusack for one. “Trump in full fascist 101 mode- steal and lie – untill (sic) there’s nothing left and start a war – He’s so idiotic he doesn’t know he just attacked Iran. And that’s not like anywhere else,” he tweeted.

However, Twitter was awash with McGowan critics.

Here’s a sampling of the negative reactions, including memes and GIFS, to McGowan’s Iran tweet. “Dear @rosemcgowan, you have disrespected our country. 0% of us apologize to Iran. Move to Iran and see how that works out for you. They hate you, your message and your family. #loveitorleaveit,” wrote one Twitter user.

#RoseMcGowan Dear America,

Please disregard the treasonous comments by a washed up American actress. We don’t agree with what she’s said and WE are the majority. We are with you #TheRealDonaldJTrump and believe in you. pic.twitter.com/ttOQ12xFzZ — Michael skinner (@mbskin) January 3, 2020

Why I will never vote for a Democrat. Summed up in a tweet by @rosemcgowan 👇 pic.twitter.com/E0RNDc8dz4 — J☀️ Arrow⚾️🏈🥊🏋️‍♀️ (@Hotel511) January 3, 2020

I wouldn't think of suggesting @rosemcgowan move to Iran. Clearly she has no qualm with selling out her country, and if she'll do it in the greatest nation to ever grace the earth, she'll do it anywhere. Even Iran doesn't deserve that. No, #California is RIGHT where she belongs. — QuarkSoopDotCom (@DotSoop) January 3, 2020

If only actresses of olde had been able to tweet!#RoseMcGowan pic.twitter.com/hAVCXBOLmh — Jedimasterbator (@Jedimasterbator) January 3, 2020

#TeamFreeIran is calling and letting you know… pic.twitter.com/BpImtXVFZi — Somewhere on the libertarian spectrum (@natehansen42) January 3, 2020

“Is there a gofundme page to purchase her a flight out of the country?” wrote another. “@rosemcgowan What U don’t know about what’s going on in world would fill library. U contribute to deaths of Americans & others by UR foolish & ignorant tweets. Iran has attacked US almost continuously since 1979, has killed thousands of Americans both civilian & military,” proclaimed one Twitter user.

