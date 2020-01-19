SAG Awards 2020 Ambassadors & Presenters

The 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, commonly referred to as the SAG Awards, will premiere at 8:00PM EST on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Viewers can watch the awards on TNT and TBS, as well as several live streaming channels online including YouTube and Hulu.
Hosted in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium, The Screen Actor’s Guild Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA are comprised of peer-voted awards. There are approximately 160,000 guild members, who collectively vote for the best individual and group performances in film and television. The SAG Awards will be the third awards show in 2020, following the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards.
The Ambassadors
For the 2020 SAG Awards, there will be no official host. Rather, Joey King and Logan Browning will serve as co-ambassadors of the ceremony. Both actresses have made tremendous strides in Hollywood: King came to recognition when she played the titular role of Ramona in the film Beezus and Ramona, and Browning is known for starring in Netflix’s Dear White People.
As co-ambassadors, the two actresses will attend several pre-show events. They will also use their personal social media accounts to promote the awards and present followers with behind-the-scenes footage of pre-show events and the awards ceremony.
Last year, Yara Shahidi served as the ambassador of the 25th annual SAG Awards. Previous hosts have included Megan Mullally in 2019 at the 25th annual SAG Awards and Kristen Bell in 2018 at the 24th annual SAG Awards.
The Presenters
This year, there are 38 presenters for the various SAG awards. Each presenter is a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild, and many of this year’s presenters are also nominees for awards.
The complete list of presenters:
Jason Bateman
Millie Bobby Brown
Sterling K. Brown
Logan Browning
Steve Buscemi
Gabrielle Carteris
Gwendoline Christie
Glenn Close
Park So Dam
Roman Griffin Davis
Kaitlyn Dever
Leonardo DiCaprio
Daveed Diggs
Taron Egerton
Cary Elwes
Lee Jung Eun
America Ferrera
Jennifer Garner
Dania Gurira
Tom Hanks
Song Kang Ho
Jharrel Jerome
Scarlett Johansson
Nicole Kidman
Joey King
Lee Sun Kyun
Dan Levy
Eugene Levy
Lupita Nyong’o
Pedro Pascal
Lili Reinhart
Margot Robbie
Cho Woo Shik
Charlize Theron
Sophie Turner
Courtney B. Vance
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Taika Waititi