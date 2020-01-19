SAG Awards 2020 Ambassadors & Presenters

The 26th annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, commonly referred to as the SAG Awards, will premiere at 8:00PM EST on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Viewers can watch the awards on TNT and TBS, as well as several live streaming channels online including YouTube and Hulu.

Hosted in Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium, The Screen Actor’s Guild Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA are comprised of peer-voted awards. There are approximately 160,000 guild members, who collectively vote for the best individual and group performances in film and television. The SAG Awards will be the third awards show in 2020, following the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Ambassadors

For the 2020 SAG Awards, there will be no official host. Rather, Joey King and Logan Browning will serve as co-ambassadors of the ceremony. Both actresses have made tremendous strides in Hollywood: King came to recognition when she played the titular role of Ramona in the film Beezus and Ramona, and Browning is known for starring in Netflix’s Dear White People.

As co-ambassadors, the two actresses will attend several pre-show events. They will also use their personal social media accounts to promote the awards and present followers with behind-the-scenes footage of pre-show events and the awards ceremony.

Last year, Yara Shahidi served as the ambassador of the 25th annual SAG Awards. Previous hosts have included Megan Mullally in 2019 at the 25th annual SAG Awards and Kristen Bell in 2018 at the 24th annual SAG Awards.

The Presenters

This year, there are 38 presenters for the various SAG awards. Each presenter is a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild, and many of this year’s presenters are also nominees for awards.

The complete list of presenters:

Jason Bateman

Millie Bobby Brown

Sterling K. Brown

Logan Browning

Steve Buscemi

Gabrielle Carteris

Gwendoline Christie

Glenn Close

Park So Dam

Roman Griffin Davis

Kaitlyn Dever

Leonardo DiCaprio

Daveed Diggs

Taron Egerton

Cary Elwes

Lee Jung Eun

America Ferrera

Jennifer Garner

Dania Gurira

Tom Hanks

Song Kang Ho

Jharrel Jerome

Scarlett Johansson

Nicole Kidman

Joey King

Lee Sun Kyun

Dan Levy

Eugene Levy

Lupita Nyong’o

Pedro Pascal

Lili Reinhart

Margot Robbie

Cho Woo Shik

Charlize Theron

Sophie Turner

Courtney B. Vance

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Taika Waititi