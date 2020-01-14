SAG Awards 2020 Date & Location: When Does It Air?

The 26th Annual SAG Awards 2020 will air live this Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on both TNT and TBS. The SAG Awards, which recognize outstanding performances in film and primetime television, will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles this year.

“Lauded by critics for its style, simplicity and genuine warmth, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, which made its debut in 1995, has become one of the industry’s most prized honors,” the SAG Awards website states. “The only televised awards ceremony to exclusively honor performers, it presents thirteen awards for the outstanding performances of the year in film and television in a fast moving two hour show which airs live on TNT and TBS.”

The description continues, “The awards focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama series and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture. These honors are fundamental to the spirit of the Screen Actors Guild Awards because they recognize what all actors know – that acting is a collaborative art.”

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 SAG Awards, including the leading nominees and award categories:

Film Nominees Include Bombshell, The Irishman & Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

On the film side, Bombshell takes the lead with four total nominations, trailed closely by both The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with three awards each. In addition to the aforementioned nominees, all eyes will be on the categories for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture,” which includes Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

The Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award will also be presented to celebrated actor Robert De Niro during Sunday’s ceremony. De Niro, who recently starred in both The Irishman and Joker, will be receiving the award for performative and philanthropic accomplishments made across his 54-year career, according to Entertainment Weekly. Leonardo DiCaprio will present De Niro the award.

“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years,” De Niro, 76, said in a press release, according to Us Weekly. “It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA.”

It’s worth noting that the late Luke Perry also received a posthumous SAG Award nomination for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Television Nominees Include Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Schitt’s Creek & The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

On the television side, SAG honored comedy hits like Schitt’s Creek and Fleabag, while Apple TV+’s The Morning Show earned a plethora of nominations for its debut season. Unsurprisingly, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things all have nods in several categories, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is on top with four nominations.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carrell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Tune in Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the 26th Annual SAG Awards live on TNT and TBS. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

