SAG Awards 2020 Date & Location: When Does It Air?

The 26th Annual SAG Awards 2020 will air live this Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on both TNT and TBS. The SAG Awards, which recognize outstanding performances in film and primetime television, will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles this year.
“Lauded by critics for its style, simplicity and genuine warmth, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, which made its debut in 1995, has become one of the industry’s most prized honors,” the SAG Awards website states. “The only televised awards ceremony to exclusively honor performers, it presents thirteen awards for the outstanding performances of the year in film and television in a fast moving two hour show which airs live on TNT and TBS.”
The description continues, “The awards focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama series and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture. These honors are fundamental to the spirit of the Screen Actors Guild Awards because they recognize what all actors know – that acting is a collaborative art.”
Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 SAG Awards, including the leading nominees and award categories:
Film Nominees Include Bombshell, The Irishman & Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
On the film side, Bombshell takes the lead with four total nominations, trailed closely by both The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with three awards each. In addition to the aforementioned nominees, all eyes will be on the categories for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture,” which includes Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.
The Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award will also be presented to celebrated actor Robert De Niro during Sunday’s ceremony. De Niro, who recently starred in both The Irishman and Joker, will be receiving the award for performative and philanthropic accomplishments made across his 54-year career, according to Entertainment Weekly. Leonardo DiCaprio will present De Niro the award.
“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years,” De Niro, 76, said in a press release, according to Us Weekly. “It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA.”
It’s worth noting that the late Luke Perry also received a posthumous SAG Award nomination for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Television Nominees Include Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Schitt’s Creek & The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
On the television side, SAG honored comedy hits like Schitt’s Creek and Fleabag, while Apple TV+’s The Morning Show earned a plethora of nominations for its debut season. Unsurprisingly, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things all have nods in several categories, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is on top with four nominations.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Steve Carrell – The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
- David Harbour – Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Joey King – The Act
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Game of Thrones
- Glow
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Watchmen
Tune in Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the 26th Annual SAG Awards live on TNT and TBS. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!
READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for January 2020