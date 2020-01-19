How Long Is the 2020 SAG Awards Tonight?

On Sunday, January 19, 2020, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will come together to celebrate the best of film and television from the past year. The 26th Annual Screen Actor’s Guilds Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET and run until 10:15 p.m. ET, giving it a runtime of just over two hours. The award show will air at the same time on both TNT and TBS.
The Red-Carpet pre-show will be covered by Entertainment Weekly, PeopleTV, and other sites. You can watch the pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on the SAG website.
The SAG Awards are voted on by active members of the Screen Actor’s Guild or the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists that are in good standing and reside within the U.S. and Canada. This means over 160,000 members are eligible for voting on the awards, including actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, editors, program hosts, recording artists, singers, and other media professionals.
This year, the SAG chooses to follow in the footsteps of the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards in offering a plant-based menu for dinner this year. They will serve a variety of salads, rice, and other dishes.
Who is Hosting This Year?
Since the SAG Awards began in 1995, it was traditional for the awards to not have a host. In the 2018 ceremony, however, Kristen Bell emceed, and Megan Mullally hosted in 2019. At the time of writing, no host for the 2020 ceremony has been announced, meaning that the award show is probably going back to its no-host roots for this years’ ceremony.
There are ambassadors for this years’ awards, however. Logan Browning and SAG Award nominee Joey King were both named as ambassadors for the ceremony. They will both be participating in various pre-show events and giving fans a look behind the scenes on their social media channels throughout the night.
Who Are The Nominees?
On the film side, Bombshell is this years’ most-nominated film with four nominations. It’s closely followed by The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which have both been nominated for three acting awards.
Predictions vary, but it’s likely that Joaquin Phoenix will be taking home the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for his performance in Joker unless Adam Driver’s name is called for his performance in Marriage Story. Both actors have consistently been nominated in this category throughout the award season. It’s also likely that Renee Zellweger will take home the Outstanding Female Actor in a leading role award; she won the award at the Critics’ Choice Awards this year for her work on Judy.
Here’s a list of the film categories and nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
On the television side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated the most, but SAG also honored comedies like Schitt’s Creek and Fleabag while also nominating The Morning Show, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things. Here are the TV nominees.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Steve Carrell – The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
- David Harbour – Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Joey King – The Act
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Game of Thrones
- Glow
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Watchmen
Tune in to the SAG awards tonight, January 19, 2020 from 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST to 10:15 p.m. EST/7:15 p.m. PST on TBS or TNT to see who takes home the awards.
READ NEXT: SAG Awards 2020 Date & Location: When Does It Air?