How Long Is the 2020 SAG Awards Tonight?

On Sunday, January 19, 2020, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will come together to celebrate the best of film and television from the past year. The 26th Annual Screen Actor’s Guilds Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET and run until 10:15 p.m. ET, giving it a runtime of just over two hours. The award show will air at the same time on both TNT and TBS.

The Red-Carpet pre-show will be covered by Entertainment Weekly, PeopleTV, and other sites. You can watch the pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on the SAG website.

The SAG Awards are voted on by active members of the Screen Actor’s Guild or the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists that are in good standing and reside within the U.S. and Canada. This means over 160,000 members are eligible for voting on the awards, including actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, editors, program hosts, recording artists, singers, and other media professionals.

This year, the SAG chooses to follow in the footsteps of the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards in offering a plant-based menu for dinner this year. They will serve a variety of salads, rice, and other dishes.

Who is Hosting This Year?

Since the SAG Awards began in 1995, it was traditional for the awards to not have a host. In the 2018 ceremony, however, Kristen Bell emceed, and Megan Mullally hosted in 2019. At the time of writing, no host for the 2020 ceremony has been announced, meaning that the award show is probably going back to its no-host roots for this years’ ceremony.

There are ambassadors for this years’ awards, however. Logan Browning and SAG Award nominee Joey King were both named as ambassadors for the ceremony. They will both be participating in various pre-show events and giving fans a look behind the scenes on their social media channels throughout the night.

Who Are The Nominees?

On the film side, Bombshell is this years’ most-nominated film with four nominations. It’s closely followed by The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which have both been nominated for three acting awards.

Predictions vary, but it’s likely that Joaquin Phoenix will be taking home the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for his performance in Joker unless Adam Driver’s name is called for his performance in Marriage Story. Both actors have consistently been nominated in this category throughout the award season. It’s also likely that Renee Zellweger will take home the Outstanding Female Actor in a leading role award; she won the award at the Critics’ Choice Awards this year for her work on Judy.

Here’s a list of the film categories and nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

On the television side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated the most, but SAG also honored comedies like Schitt’s Creek and Fleabag while also nominating The Morning Show, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things. Here are the TV nominees.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carrell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Tune in to the SAG awards tonight, January 19, 2020 from 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST to 10:15 p.m. EST/7:15 p.m. PST on TBS or TNT to see who takes home the awards.

