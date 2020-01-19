What Time & Channel Is the 2020 SAG Awards on Tonight?

The 26th Annual SAG Awards will air live this Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on both TNT and TBS. The SAG Awards, which recognize outstanding performances in film and television, will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and will air live on both coasts.

For those of you watching from the Pacific coast, the awards show airs at 5 p.m. PST, while viewers living in the Mountain time zone can catch the show at 6 p.m. MST. Finally, Alaskan natives should tune in at 4 p.m. AKST, and Hawaiians should flip to TNT around 3 p.m. HST.

The ceremony will air until approximately 10:15 p.m. EST, giving it a runtime of just over two hours. Here’s what you need to know about the SAG Awards 2020:

The Film Bombshell & TV Series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Are in the Lead With Four Nominations Each

On the film side, Bombshell takes the lead with four total nominations, trailed closely by both The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with three awards each. In addition, Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite are all competing for the coveted category “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.”

On the television side, SAG honored comedy hits like Schitt’s Creek and Fleabag, while Apple TV+’s The Morning Show earned a variety of nominations for its debut season, including categories like “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series” and “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.”

Unsurprisingly, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things all have nods in several categories, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes the lead in primetime television with four nominations. Click here for a full list of categories and nominations.

The Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award Will be Presented to Actor Robert De Niro

The Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award will be presented to actor Robert De Niro during Sunday’s ceremony. De Niro is receiving the award for performative and philanthropic accomplishments made across his 54-year career; Leonardo DiCaprio will present the award. According to the SAG Awards website, the Life Achievement Award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

“Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody’s grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion,” said Gabrielle Carteris, President of SAG-AFTRA. “It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro.”

“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA,” De Niro added. The actor already has several awards under his belt, including two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, a Silver Berlin Bear, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, a GLADD Excellence in Media Award and the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Chaplin Award, according to the SAG website.

Tune in Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the 26th Annual SAG Awards live on TNT and TBS. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.

