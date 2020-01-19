2020 SAG Awards Nominations & Winners List

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are being handed out Sunday, January 19 live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT. These awards are given out by actors, for actors. They are voted on by the members of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and honor the best acting in film and television for the previous year.
Bomshell, The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood lead all film nominees with four each. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads the television nominees with four.
Here are this year’s nominees, with winners’ names bolded as the awards are given out.
Film
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Television
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carrell – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Robert De Niro
