2020 SAG Awards Nominations & Winners List

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are being handed out Sunday, January 19 live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT. These awards are given out by actors, for actors. They are voted on by the members of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and honor the best acting in film and television for the previous year.

Bomshell, The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood lead all film nominees with four each. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads the television nominees with four.

Here are this year’s nominees, with winners’ names bolded as the awards are given out.

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carrell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Robert De Niro

