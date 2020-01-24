Sejal Sharma Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sejal Sharma, an Indian actress known for her role in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, is dead. Tragically, the actress died of suicide, according to Times of India.

The death of the young actress was also confirmed by two co-stars. The TV show aired on Star Plus, with actress Jasmin Bhasin in the lead role. It was only a few weeks ago, on January 1, 2020, that Sharma was sounding optimistic, posting, “Happy 2020,” on her Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Co-Star Said He Had Just Spoken to Sharma & She Seemed ‘Absolutely Fine’

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor, Aru K Verma, expressed shock about the cause of death, which he confirmed to the TimesofIndia.com.

“Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It’s very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on Whats app on Sunday,” he told the site.

“I am unable to come to terms with the news. I met her 10 days back and she was absolutely fine. We hadn’t met since last three-four months as I had also gone to my hometown, so when we met 10 days ago, she looked perfect. Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken her body to Udaipur for her last rites.”

2. One Site Claimed That Personal Problems Might Have Driven the Suicide

Although it’s not clear what led Sharma to take her own life, Tellychakkar, which also confirmed her death, reported that sources say Sejal “might have taken the drastic step because of personal issues and not professional problems.”

The site added that she was generally considered “quite a happy-go-lucky person and loved acting and dancing.”

On Instagram, where she posted glamour shots, Sharma presented a happy picture. With one Instagram post a couple years ago, Sharma wrote, “And here you are living despite it ALL 😇”

3. Bhasin Expressed Shock, Saying She Thought Sharma Was ‘Happy’

Jasmin Bhasin, the co-star with Sejal, also expressed shock over the news.

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, the actress said “I’m shocked and disturbed because she was a very happy girl and we would get along really well. I don’t see any reason why did she do that. But, it’s very sad.”

On Instagram, Bhasin posted a tribute, writing, “It’s unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial.”

4. Before the TV Show, Sharma Starred in Advertisements & a Web Show

The TV show was Sharma’s first big break on television screens. Before that, according to SpotboyE, she “was seen on the web show Azad Parinde and a couple of advertisements like Vivo with Aamir Khan and Usha Fans.”

She played Simmi Khosla on Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Seven weeks ago, Sharma wrote on Instagram, “Hello December 🤞🏼 Wearing Mumma’s saree once again ♥️ #strongereveryday #darkdayswillbeoversoon #embracethejourney.” She also wrote, “You look happier is actually The best compliment 💙.”

5. Another Indian Actor Recently Died of Suicide

Kushal Punjabi was another actor who also died of suicide recently. Tellychakkar reported that his suicide came because of his “troubled personal life.”

Punjabi tragically hanged himself from a ceiling fan, SpotboyE reported.

Tragically, Sharma wrote on her Instagram page some time ago, “Everyone is healing from things they don’t speak about ❣”