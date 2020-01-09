When Is Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’ Album Available? When Will It Be Released?

When will Selena Gomez release her new album, Rare? When is it going to be available? Many fans are eager to get their hands on Gomez’s new tunes, especially after her multi-year hiatus from music.

Gomez’s new album, Rare, will be released on January 10th, presumably at midnight. It’s likely that it will release on time: Gomez has posted several photos and videos to Instagram, showing the finished album and confirming that it’s already been packaged.

On January 8th, Gomez posted a promotional photo for Rare, along with what appear to be lyrics from the new album, as well as some further confirmation that she’s planning on releasing the album on January 10th. She wrote, “I gotta get you out my head now… I just cut you off. #2DaysToRare”

Here’s what you need to know:

Gomez’s Album, Rare, Was Accidentally Stocked in Stores Early, Then Taken Down

Much to the chagrin of her diehard fans, Gomez’s album was released early at some Target locations, as early as January 6. One fan noticed it and tweeted a picture of the album, writing, “Is this supposed to be out yet? @selenagomez #Rare #RareReleaseParty”

It was definitely not supposed to be stocked, and the fan soon realized that when they went to buy it, a Target employee confirmed that the system wouldn’t allow any purchase of the CD until January 10th. This is an especially dramatic situation, given that Target is offering a deluxe version of the album which has five bonus songs. Except…they’re not really bonus songs, because they’ve all been released before, in the last few years.

Here’s the Rare track list, along with the bonus songs, per Target:

1. Rare

2. Dance Again

3. Look At Her Now

4. Lose You To Love Me

5. Ring

6. Vulnerable

7. People You Know

8. Let Me Get Me

9. Crowded Room (feat. 6LACK)

10. Kinda Crazy

11. Fun

12. Cut You Off

13. A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)

BONUS TRACKS

14. Bad Liar

15. Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane)

16. It Ain’t Me (with Kygo)

17. Back To You

18. Wolves (with Marshmello)

Besides that slight hiccup, there have been no leaks of Rare online, a verifiable feat of effort in modern day. The only teases for the album have come from Gomez herself, who has posted a series of Instagrams leading up to the release, each with a set of lyrics from the new album. Here are the lyrics she’s teased so far:

“Feels so good to dance again”

“If the only other option’s letting go – I’ll stay vulnerable.”

“People can go from people you know to people you don’t.”

“I think you’re kinda crazy… and not the good kind, baby.”

“You may not be the one, but you look like fun.”

“I gotta get you out my head now… I just cut you off.”

Gomez has already released two of the songs from Rare: track two, Look at Her Now, and track 4, Lose You to Love Me, respectively.