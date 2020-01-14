Fans Hope Shaun and Lea Get Together on ‘The Good Doctor’

Fans of The Good Doctor are crossing their fingers that Shaun Murphy finally gets together with his neighbor and best friend Lea Dillalo during the second half of Season 3. Following the death of his father, Shaun spent an intimate and heartbreaking night wrapped in Lea’s consoling arms; now, Shaun is struggling to figure out how to move forward with his relationship with Lea, as well as his current love interest Carly.

Season 3 of The Good Doctor returns tonight, January 13, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. The synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Fractured,” reads, “Following his father’s death, Shaun must deal with the effects his intimacy with Lea will have on his relationship with Carly. Meanwhile, the team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing.”

Here’s what fans (and even some of the actors) are saying about Shaun and Lea’s relationship ahead of tonight’s premiere:

Actress Paige Spara Predicts Lea & Shaun’s Relationship Will be a ‘Very Slow Burn’

Tonight’s episode promises to explore the blossoming relationship between Shaun and Lea, and his growing uncertainty about his relationship with Carly. In the sneak peek trailer above, Shaun can be seen telling Dr. Glassman that he and Lea “slept together,” which garners a surprised reaction from Glassman.

Shaun tells him that they didn’t have sex, but he notes that “lying in bed with [Lea] felt different than it does with Carly.” Glassman responds, “well maybe that’s why you invited Lea instead of Carly in the first place?” and tells Shaun that sometimes it’s easier to “learn more about someone by what they do than what they say,” hinting that Lea’s actions might be speaking louder than her repeated claim that she and Shaun are “just friends.”

Back in 2018, actress Paige Spara (who plays Lea) mentioned how excited fans were to watch Shaun and Lea’s relationship unfold. “It’s amazing how positive the reaction to Shaun and Lea has been,” the actress said, according to TV Insider. “I love working with Freddie. He’s funny, mischievous and so collaborative. He’s become one of my closest friends, and I love being around him.”

However, Spara predicted during the same interview that their budding relationship would be a “very slow burn,” if and when it begins, so fans might not get to see it play out as fast as they might hope. “People will enjoy watching their dynamic as they work out what kind of personal space they need, how to address each other’s emotions and what they can learn from each other.”

Fans Are Hanging on to Hope That The Two Will Get Together Soon

Shaun and Lea belong together ! pic.twitter.com/zljb3LNhe3 — Brenda🦋 (@brendatfiws) January 12, 2020

Hundreds of fans are heading into the Season 3 premiere with high hopes that Shaun will realize he is in love with his best friend and leave Carly to be with Lea.

“Carly and Shaun don’t make a great of couple. He would be better with Lea. Even if he and Lea just stay friends I just don’t think he’s good with Carly,” one user wrote, while another added, “Even tho I love carly and shaun together nothing compares lea and shaun.”

“The chemistry between Shaun and Lea is incomparable! I really hope we get to see them as more than just friends!” another Twitter user added, echoing the sentiment of dozens of other fans online.

as much as i love carly i'm still gonna need shaun and lea to happen — love, clarke griffin defense squad (@theresmybellamy) January 10, 2020

Shaun and Lea slept in the same bed together! And we saw how they were holding each other at the end of the winter finale! Did they hold each other while they slept? I need to know! #Shea #TheGoodDoctor — Amy Danko (@FebWriter) January 11, 2020

While plenty of people are Team Lea, there were others who worried that it might ruin Shaun and Lea’s friendship if the two were to get together. “I’m afraid it might spoil their friendship,” another user wrote in the comments of the post above. A few other people chimed in with the same concern, while others worried that Shaun might stop spending time with Lea out of fear of ruining his relationship with Carly.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t affect their friendship as well, but I think it might start to. I think Shaun trying to make it up to Carly after this means that he’ll spend even less time around Lea so they’ll really never see eachother. That can definitely create tension in a friendship,” a user who goes by the name Erin wrote on Twitter.

I’m hoping it doesn’t affect their friendship as well, but I think it might start to. I think Shaun trying to make it up to Carly after this means that he’ll spend even less time around Lea so they’ll really never see eachother. That can definitely create tension in a friendship. — Erin (@tncoffeerunner) January 13, 2020

Other fans are Team Carly all the way, and staunchly defend her character online. “Why do people kept shipping Lea and Shaun? Lea has specifically said she doesn’t like Shaun romantically. I think Carly is a better fit for him. She treats him as her equal and she doesn’t mother him or force him to do stuff,” user Kryzzle wrote. There are many similar pro-Carly posts on Twitter as well, all echoing the same belief that Shaun and Carly are a better fit together.

Tune in Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of The Good Doctor on ABC.

