Rob Lowe & Wife Sheryl Berkoff Still Struggle with Communication

Sheryl Berkoff is the wife of Rob Lowe, star of Fox’s new series, 911: Lone Star. And, even after decades together, Lowe revealed on the Goopfellas Podcast that he and his wife still struggle with communication.

The American-born makeup artist is known for her work on Frankie and Johnnie, Glengarry Glen Ross and Eve of Destruction. She met Rob Lowe on a blind date in 1983 and started dating him in 1990. They were married in 1991 and have two children, Edward Matthew Lowe and John Owen Lowe.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sheryl Berkoff.

Sheryl Berkoff is a Makeup Artist

She worked on the films, Glengarry Glen Ross (1991), Frankie and Johnnie (1992) and Eve of Destruction (1991). She has worked on 23 major productions between 1985 and 2012.

She has worked as a makeup artist, hair stylist and makeup supervisor for films and TV series.

She Is Rob Lowe’s Best Friend

In 2019, Lowe stated on the Goopfellas Podcast that he and wife Sheryl are “best friends.” He said, “the rest of it comes and goes but if you can marry your best friend, do that.” The couple has been married for 29 years and they have two sons.

They have worked hard at their marriage, says Lowe, seeing therapy like they would look at a “trainer” and encouraging their sons to seek professional help without “shaming” says Lowe. The key to their success, says Lowe, was learning how to communicate.

Sheryl Berkoff Was Sued by Her Former Nanny

Laura Boyce and her lawyer, Gloria Allred, sued Sheryl Berkoff in 2008, according to the Associated Press. It was reported that Berkoff would walk around naked in front of Boyce and make sexual comments about Boyce’s boyfriend.

According to People, Berkoff countersued the nanny, saying that the charges were “sickening.” The nanny told People, in another article, that Berkoff behaved in a “perverted, disgusting and crude manner.”

The article goes on to say that the Lowe’s were victims of “extortion” lead by another one of their nannies and several other members of the household staff.

She Dated Emilio Estevez

When she met Lowe in the early 1980s, she was dating another member of the “Brat Pack.” Charlie Sheen’s brother, Emilio Estevez, who was Lowe’s best friend, dated Berkoff when the group of young actors were just beginning their careers.

According to a 2009 piece published in The Guardian, the entire situation was “terribly incestuous in a glamorous, Hollywood sort of way.”

She started to date Lowe after his sex rehab stint, helping to stay sober. “She’s very secure with herself, and that makes it easy for me to go about and do what I do,” Lowe told The Guardian.

Lowe Got Sober to Stop Cheating on Her

Page Six reported in 2014 that Lowe got sober so he would stop cheating on Berkoff. Lowe told Haute Living LAthat monogamy was not really in his “nature” and that he kept cheating on Berkoff.

Page Six reported this year that Lowe claimed Steven Tyler called him up and told him that he was “going to be great” at being sober. Once he was finally able to stop drinking, he was able to stop cheating on Berkoff, Page Six reports.

