‘Sister Wives’ Season 14 Premiere Date, Time & Schedule

Sister Wives, TLC’s hit reality series centered around the polygamist Brown family and their many children, premieres tonight, January 5 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST with a two-hour special event. Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn are back with even more family drama than ever before.

Here’s what you need to know about the long-awaited 14th season of Sister Wives, including the title and synopsis of each episode, details on the plot, and the schedule for the new season:

The Next New Episode of Sister Wives Airs on Sunday, January 12 at 10 p.m. EST Instead of 9 p.m.

The schedule for the new season is somewhat confusing; the first episode premieres on January 5 at 9 p.m. EST, but it appears the next episode, which premieres Sunday, January 12, will air at 10:02 p.m., according to the TLC website. The time change likely has to do with the return of 90 Day Fiancé, which airs at 8 p.m. EST on January 12 and typically runs for two hours (there was no new episode of 90 Day on January 5 to accommodate the Sister Wives premiere).

You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the first few episodes below:

SEASON 14.1-2, KICKED OUT: “It’s the Sister Wives’ first day unpacking after moving the whole family to flagstaff. It’s pouring rain and the neighbors at Meri’s rental have called the police. Was this move a mistake?” (airs January 5, 2020)

SEASON 14.3, LONELY IN FLAGSTAFF: “Meri returns to Flagstaff but still feels alone. When she meets the other sister wives for lunch, old tensions bubble to the surface. Meanwhile, Kody has a plan to reunite the family.” (airs January 12, 2020)

Sister Wives will likely continue to air at 10 p.m. EST on Sunday nights following the premiere, as 90 Day Fiancé still has several episodes left before the Season 7 finale. There are no episode descriptions for the rest of the season on TLC or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known.

It should also be noted that TLC has frequently referred to Season 14 as Season 9, in both promos for the new season (which can be viewed below), and on the schedule. It’s unclear why the network referred to the new season as Season 9, but we wanted to clarify that tonight’s premiere is indeed for Season 14, to clear up any confusion. Update: The schedule has since been updated to reflect Season 14 as of 1/5/2020.

Season 14 Promises Plenty of Drama, Fights, Tears & Surprises For the Brown Family

VideoVideo related to ‘sister wives’ season 14 premiere date, time & schedule 2020-01-05T18:16:34-05:00

The official synopsis for the new season reads, “The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family’s polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they’ve ever been. Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster.”

The description adds, “In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure. And an argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property. Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship. Of course, there’s much to celebrate as well. Meri’s daughter, Mariah, and her girlfriend, Audrey, get engaged and Janelle’s daughter Madison has a second baby!”

Tune in Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST to catch the Season 14 premiere of Sister Wives on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Sister Wives’ Season 14 Premiere Online

