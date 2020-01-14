Stan Kirsch Dead: ‘Highlander’ Actor Dies at 51 After Committing Suicide

Stan Kirsch, one of the stars of the TV series “Highlander,” has died at the age of 51. Kirsch was a renowned acting coach in LA. He is survived by his wife, Kristyn Green. Online records show that Kirsch committed suicide by hanging.

A brief statement on Kirsch’s Facebook page, which is also the hub for Kirsch’s acting studio, said that the renowned actor tragically passed away on January 11.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kirsch Played the Role of Richie Ryan on ‘Highlander’

Highlander The Series – Stan Kirsch's screentestThis is a screen test that Stan Kirsch did when he was auditioning for the Richie Ryan part, even when the producers hadn't decided whether the protagonist should be a racasted Connor MacLeod, or a new MacLeod alltogether. Notice how the casting reader refer to the lead character as Connor, and how Kirsch's character in that early development stage, was called "Sammy". * From the German DVD edition of HIGHLANDER THE SERIES: SEASON ONE. 2008-04-14T15:18:27.000Z

For six seasons, Kirsch played the role of Richie Ryan on the TV incarnation of the movie “Highlander.” Later, Kirsch contributed to the fan fiction book of short stories, “Highlander: An Evening at Joe’s.” Kirsch’s story was titled, “From the Grave.”

Highlander * Richie Tribute (final version)A tribute video for Highlander's Richie Ryan, played by Stan Kirsch. There can be only one… it wasn't him though. (This is the final version of this vid. a few new clips and a rather big change in the middle.) 2007-05-16T04:08:23.000Z

A tribute to Kirsch on the show’s official Facebook page read in part, “Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.” One “Highlander” fans’ tribute to Kirsch described him as the show’s “bad boy.”

2. In May 1995, Kirsch Made a Memorable Appearance on ‘Friends’

Friends – Monica and Young EthanFriends Season 1 Episode 22. "The One with the Ick Factor". Get the box set on DVD or Blue-ray from Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Lgy5bX 2018-05-21T08:37:09.000Z

In May 1995, Kirsch made a memorable appearance in a controversial episode of “Friends.” Kirsch played the part of Ethan, a man who is dating Monica. During the episode, Monica discovers that Ethan is only a senior in high school thus making their relationship illegal.

In a Cosmopolitan 2015 round-up of all of Monica, Rachel and Phoebe’s boyfriends during the show’s 10 years, Kirsch’s turn is referred to as a “storyline [that] probably wouldn’t fly on TV today (although, hello, Ezra Miller in Trainwreck), but it did seem funny at the time.”

3. Kirsch Ran His Acting College With His Wife, Kristyn Green

According to Kirsch’s profile on his acting school’s website, after being a child actor, Kirsch turned his attention to his schoolwork and graduated from Duke University with a degree in Political Science. On that page, Kirsch said that he runs his acting school with his wife. The couple opened the school in 2008 and since then have helped clients book “thousands” of roles.

Kristyn Green is an actor in her own right, having appeared in Debra Messing’s “The Starter Wife” on the USA Network. Following her husband’s tragic passing, Green wrote on her Facebook page, “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails – but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.” The couple was married on Valentine’s Day 2009, a year after they opened their acting school.

4. At the Age of 4, Kirsch Booked a Role on ‘General Hospital’

VideoVideo related to stan kirsch dead: ‘highlander’ actor dies at 51 after committing suicide 2020-01-13T22:11:15-05:00

Kirsch said in an interview that he was raised in New York City and booked roles on “General Hospital” and a series of commercials for Campbell’s soup. Kirsch said that it was his parents who pushed him to get an education but that he gravitated back to acting.

Kirsch says in the interview, “My family was supportive, and I said, “You know, I think I’m gonna give this a shot.” After college I moved back to New York City, and I did a couple of Off-Off Broadway plays, I got my SAG card through an MCI commercial, and I met with an agent, and um, around the same time I auditioned for this ABC TV pilot, and I ended up getting it. And I went out to L.A. to shoot it, and I never went back. The pilot did not get picked up but I stayed in Los Angeles, and I was off and running! Haha!”

5. Kirsch’s Fans & Friends Have Taken to Social Media to Pay Tribute to the Late Actor

As news of Kirsch’s sad passing spread, fans and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

Rest In Peace, Stan Kirsch. You were an incredible teacher, full of energy and real care for every student you taught. You really were something special. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) January 14, 2020

Woke up to the news of the passing of the actor Stan Kirsch. His most memorable role was as Richie Ryan in the Highlander series. He was so young still. Ah well. — I KILL YOUR DARLINGS (@nerinedorman) January 14, 2020

@stankirsch Sending love to Stan’s family and all who loved him. There are many. — Brian Guest (@brguest20) January 14, 2020

I’m heartbroken. Just heard about #StanKirsch who played Richie Ryan on the @highlandertv series. He was a fantastic actor and teacher and he inspired me through his character, both on and offscreen. He will be missed. He is a Prince if the Universe! #Highlander @BloodOfKingsPod pic.twitter.com/l3cmGqyyak — Norman C. Lao (@laongelizard) January 14, 2020

https://www.facebook.com/groups/adriansangels/permalink/10157091438179716/

I am absolutely gutted to hear the news about Stan Kirsch. Wonderful human-being. Many prayers to his family during this undoubtedly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/r8VEAUQDpy — Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) January 13, 2020

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School