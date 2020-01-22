Is ‘Star Trek: Picard’ on Amazon Prime, Netflix or Crave?

Jean-Luc Picard’s new series, Star Trek: Picard, is almost here on CBS All Access. But can you catch it on Amazon Prime, Netflix, or Crave TV too? And if so, when? Read on for all the details.

Amazon Prime & ‘Star Trek: Picard’

If you’re in the United States, you can catch Picard on Amazon. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re outside the U.S., Star Trek: Picard will be available on Amazon Prime in many countries without needing a CBS All Access channel add-on. In those countries, the series will debut on January 24, the day after it releases in the United States. Some viewers are saying the episode is expected to drop on Amazon Prime outside the U.S. by 8 a.m. GMT on the 24th, but this time is not guaranteed.

Star Trek: Picard will stream outside the U.S. on Amazon Prime in more than 200 countries, including the UK and Germany (but not including the U.S. or Canada.) TrekMovie.com said it will be available on Amazon Prime “within 24 hours of its U.S. premiere.”

Incoming Transmission from @SirPatStew! The untitled “#StarTrek” Jean-Luc Picard series will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries+ outside the US & Canada and on CBS All Access in the United States. #primevideo @primevideouk https://t.co/UgxPFcRyaT pic.twitter.com/gzAZBVe0MR — Star Trek (@StarTrek) May 13, 2019

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Is Not on Netflix

Unfortunately, Star Trek: Picard will not be available on Netflix anywhere. You can’t watch it on Netflix in the U.S. or outside the U.S. This may be confusing for some fans, since Star Trek: Discovery, another CBS All Access show, is available to watch internationally on Netflix. The CEO of CBS had decided on Amazon Prime because he felt Picard would have “strong international appeal,” TrekMovie.com reported.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ in Canada

In Canada, the show will release on January 23 on CTV SciFi. According to the channel’s online schedule, Picard is airing at 8 p.m. local time on January 23.

According to this official tweet from Star Trek below, Picard will air on both Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Crave on January 23.

Star Trek: Picard will premiere on January 23 on CBS All Access in the US, in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel & OTT service Crave, & on January 24 on Amazon Prime in more than 200 countries. #StarTrek — Star Trek (@StarTrek) January 19, 2020

An older press release from Bell Media said that Picard would air on Space in English in Canada and on Z in French on January 23, and then air on Crave the next day on January 24. A look at Crave’s website indicates that Picard will actually premiere on January 23 there too, but it doesn’t indicate a time when streaming will begin.

In summary, if you’re not in the United States, then you can catch Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime without needing a CBS All Access Channel subscription (you’ll need that if you’re watching in the U.S.) In Canada, you can watch on Crave streaming or on SciFi.

READ NEXT: Theories from the First Star Trek: Picard Trailer