‘Star Trek: Picard’: How Did Data Die? [VIDEO]

In the new CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard, Jean-Luc Picard reminisces a lot about his dear friend Data. But how did Data die? Here’s a quick refresher on what happened with the beloved android in case it’s not completely clear to you.

Data Sacrificed His Life for Picard

Data sacrificed his life for Picard. As Picard says: “Nearly two decades ago, Commander Data sacrificed his life for me.”

This happened in the last Star Trek movie that Patrick Stewart was in, Nemesis, where Data sacrificed his life to send Picard safely back to the Enterprise. In Nemesis, the Romulans had a “clone” of Picard named Shinzon who was evil (perhaps a nature vs nurture argument can be made in that storyline.)

Picard was trapped on the Shinzon’s Scimitar, after defeating Shinzon in hand-to-hand combat. But the ship that Picard was on was about to explode. Data jumped through a hull breach on the Enterprise, into space, and boarded the Scimitar from the outside

He used a prototype emergency transport unit on his forearm to send Picard back to the Enterprise, and then used his phaser to destroy the radiation weapon on the Scimitar. In the process, the ship and Data were destroyed.

Here’s the scene where Data died.

Star Trek Nemesis – Data's DeathIn this scene Data saves Captain Picard but in doing so sacrifices his own life. All Credit goes to Paramount. 2016-01-30T15:45:38.000Z

All of this happened after they found B-4. B-4 was made before Data’s creation and had a less sophisticated positronic brain. He was one of Soong’s prototypes. Data copied his memories into B-4’s positronic net (or he at least tried too. He didn’t appear to be fully successful.)

At the end of the movie, we saw B-4 singing a song that Data remembered, showing that some of his memories still lived on in B-4. Here’s that scene in case you need a refresher:

Star Trek Nemesis – B-4 – Blue SkiesIn this scene we see Captain Picard and B-4. B-4 does not understand. All credit goes to Paramount Pictures. 2016-07-21T14:02:39.000Z

It was a bittersweet ending that left us with a touch of hope, but not enough to satisfy many people.

Many fans (and even some of the cast) really didn’t like the movie. I personally enjoyed Nemesis. (I didn’t like Data’s ending, but there were many parts of the movie that I liked.) Some other fans do agree with me.

First time I watched Star Trek: Nemesis since its release in 2002, and cried my eyes out when Data died 😭 Beautiful ending to TNG and fitting goodbye to one of the most loved characters 💕 pic.twitter.com/H9Q4Xtkvz6 — मैं Echo हूँ (@MainEchoHoon) November 17, 2018

Now it looks like Picard is struggling with Data’s death still, all these years later. Data’s quest to become more human ended with his making the ultimate sacrifice for another human. But Picard is haunted by the memory of Data, wishing his dear friend had not needed to make such a sacrifice.

What’s fascinating is when you remember that Data died because of the Romulans. But Picard is not one to judge an entire race by the actions of a few. Not Romulan lives, but lives, he emphasizes to a person who is interviewing him at the beginning of Picard. Picard now has two close companions who are Romulan refugees living at his Chateau, and he fought to try to help more refugees after their sun went supernova. Picard is doing his best to move forward, despite what happened to Data, but he cannot leave Data’s memory behind.

